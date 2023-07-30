‘Ridiculous!’ Pros react to Alex Pereira’s close win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Jump to
Alex Pereira edged out Blachowicz at UFC 291
It was close, but former middleweight champion Alex Pereira managed to have a successful light heavyweight debut at UFC 291. Paired up against former champion Jan Blachowicz, ‘Poatan’ had to deal with his opponent’s grappling and power, but managed to land enough shots to convince two judges and score a split decision victory.
However, not everyone agreed with the result. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match and some of them did not think Alex Pereira did enough to secure the win.
UFC 291 quick results
Check out everything that went down at UFC 291 here!
Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogério de Lima by TKO at :33 of round 1: Heavyweight
Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D’arce) at 2:39 of round 1: Welterweight
Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission(Guillotine) at 1:13 of round 1: Welterweight
CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Flyweight
Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick) at :33 of round 2: Middleweight
Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (RNC) at 2:37 of round 2: Welterweight
Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger by TKO at 2:36 of round 3: Welterweight
Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (Armbar) at 2:11 of round 3: (W) Flyweight
Full event live stream and replay
