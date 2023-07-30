Subscribe
‘Ridiculous!’ Pros react to Alex Pereira’s close win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Alex Pereira scored a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291, but not everyone agreed with the result.

By: Lucas Rezende | 2 days ago
IMAGO/ZUMA WIRE: Alex Pereira defeated Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

Alex Pereira edged out Blachowicz at UFC 291

It was close, but former middleweight champion Alex Pereira managed to have a successful light heavyweight debut at UFC 291. Paired up against former champion Jan Blachowicz, ‘Poatan’ had to deal with his opponent’s grappling and power, but managed to land enough shots to convince two judges and score a split decision victory.

However, not everyone agreed with the result. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match and some of them did not think Alex Pereira did enough to secure the win.

UFC 291 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 291 here!

Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogério de Lima by TKO at :33 of round 1: Heavyweight

Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D’arce) at 2:39 of round 1: Welterweight

Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission(Guillotine) at 1:13 of round 1: Welterweight

CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Flyweight

Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick) at :33 of round 2: Middleweight

Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (RNC) at 2:37 of round 2: Welterweight

Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger by TKO at 2:36 of round 3: Welterweight

Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (Armbar) at 2:11 of round 3: (W) Flyweight

Full event live stream and replay

About the author
Lucas Rezende

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

