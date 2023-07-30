‘Ridiculous!’ Pros react to Alex Pereira’s close win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

IMAGO/ZUMA WIRE: Alex Pereira defeated Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

Alex Pereira edged out Blachowicz at UFC 291

It was close, but former middleweight champion Alex Pereira managed to have a successful light heavyweight debut at UFC 291. Paired up against former champion Jan Blachowicz, ‘Poatan’ had to deal with his opponent’s grappling and power, but managed to land enough shots to convince two judges and score a split decision victory.

However, not everyone agreed with the result. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match and some of them did not think Alex Pereira did enough to secure the win.

I got @JanBlachowicz his is wrestling will be key 🔑 🦾 #UFC291 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) July 30, 2023

I think Alex pulled it off — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023

Dude R3 was really close, Jan had a few nice combos and Alex never really turned it up despite Jan being totally gassed. July 30, 2023

I think that was the right call! #UFC291 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) July 30, 2023

What a statement for Alex Pereira 👀



He also looks huge at 205lb.. like what the hell was he doing making 185 lol #UFC291 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) July 30, 2023

Not sure about that decision #UFC291 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 30, 2023

Very close fight. Can’t be mad at that at all. Could’ve gone either. #UFC291 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023

I felt like Jan won. Not a robbery either way though — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 30, 2023

Alex against the winner of jiri and Izzy for 205 belt — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023

UFC 291 quick results

Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogério de Lima by TKO at :33 of round 1: Heavyweight

Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D’arce) at 2:39 of round 1: Welterweight

Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission(Guillotine) at 1:13 of round 1: Welterweight

CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Flyweight

Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick) at :33 of round 2: Middleweight

Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (RNC) at 2:37 of round 2: Welterweight

Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger by TKO at 2:36 of round 3: Welterweight

Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (Armbar) at 2:11 of round 3: (W) Flyweight

