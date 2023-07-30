‘F—k Chandler’ – Conor McGregor calls for Justin Gaethje fight after UFC 291

IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Conor McGregor calls out Justin Gaethje after UFC 291

UFC 291 was a pretty damned good card. It had plenty of finishes and lots of action. Among those finishes was Justin Gaethje’s spectacular head kick knockout of Dustin Poirier. The newest baddest motherf—r has already received his first callout, and surprise, surprise, it’s none other than Conor McGregor, the man that lost to Dustin Poirier in his last outing.

JUSTIN GAETHJE KO's POIRIER BY HEAD KICK 😱



WE HAVE A NEW BMF #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/eUunAPoHnO UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023

Conor McGregor, known for his tweet & delete sprees, immediately began with this:

“Justin, I’ll slap you around” then followed right after with:



“I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, f—ck chandler, you want it call for it.”

It wouldn’t be the first time he’s talked about ditching the Chandler fight, and at this point, you have to wonder if he’s serious because, to my knowledge, Conor still isn’t in the USADA pool. Yes, there is that very convenient ‘extreme circumstances’ exemption that could be pulled out, but I’m not sure “Notorious” even wants to fight anymore.

Justin, I’ll slap you around — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, fuck chandler, you want it call for it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

Michael Chandler responds

Michael Chandler did not miss the tweets and issued one of his own:

“Just pee in the cup @TheNotoriousMMA it ain’t that complicated…. #ufc291”

It’ll be interesting to see how this all plays out. Will Chandler get his chance to meet Conor McGregor in the octagon or will Justin Gaethje be the next man in line to face the Irishman? Let’s throw another question into the mix. Will Conor ever fight again?

UFC 291 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 291 here!

Full event live stream and replay

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author