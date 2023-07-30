Subscribe
MMA News UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 UFC News
‘F—k Chandler’ – Conor McGregor calls for Justin Gaethje fight after UFC 291

UFC 291 just ended and Conor McGregor has already called out the newest BMF.

By: Stephie Haynes | 3 days ago
IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Conor McGregor calls out Justin Gaethje after UFC 291

UFC 291 was a pretty damned good card. It had plenty of finishes and lots of action. Among those finishes was Justin Gaethje’s spectacular head kick knockout of Dustin Poirier. The newest baddest motherf—r has already received his first callout, and surprise, surprise, it’s none other than Conor McGregor, the man that lost to Dustin Poirier in his last outing.

Conor McGregor, known for his tweet & delete sprees, immediately began with this:

“Justin, I’ll slap you around” then followed right after with:

“I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, f—ck chandler, you want it call for it.”

It wouldn’t be the first time he’s talked about ditching the Chandler fight, and at this point, you have to wonder if he’s serious because, to my knowledge, Conor still isn’t in the USADA pool. Yes, there is that very convenient ‘extreme circumstances’ exemption that could be pulled out, but I’m not sure “Notorious” even wants to fight anymore.

Michael Chandler responds

Michael Chandler did not miss the tweets and issued one of his own:

“Just pee in the cup @TheNotoriousMMA it ain’t that complicated…. #ufc291”

It’ll be interesting to see how this all plays out. Will Chandler get his chance to meet Conor McGregor in the octagon or will Justin Gaethje be the next man in line to face the Irishman? Let’s throw another question into the mix. Will Conor ever fight again?

UFC 291 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 291 here!

Full event live stream and replay

Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

