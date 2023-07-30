Patricio Pitbull badly KO’d in huge upset – Bellator vs. RIZIN 2 / Super RIZIN 2 results, highlights

Preview

Bellator vs. RIZIN 2 and Super RIZIN 2 are coming up, back-to-back this weekend, over Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The main event of Bellator vs. RIZIN 2 is Patricky Freire taking on RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto de Souza in a lightweight grand prix quarter-final match-up. This fight was supposed to be Patricky Pitbull vs. AJ McKee, but McKee had to bow out due to a medical condition.

Also on the card is a fight for the vacant (and inaugural) Bellator flyweight title between former RIZIN and Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi and the lesser known Makoto Shinryu (who is on a ten fight winning streak across RIZIN, DEEP, Bellator and CFFC).

Rounding out the card is Kana Watanabe vs. Veta Arteaga, Danny Sabatello vs. Magomed Magomedov and Andrey Koreshov vs. Lorenz Larkin.

The previous Bellator vs. RIZIN show is available on free replay below:

Super RIZIN 2 has three titles on the line with Mikuru Asakura taking on Vugar Karamov in the main event for the vacant RIZIN featherweight belt. The co-main is Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. Juan Archuleta for the vacant RIZIN bantamweight title. Before that RIZIN atomweight champ Seika Izawa will look to stay perfect against Claire Lopez.

Starting off the RIZIN 2 part of the show will be Patricio Freire vs. Chihiro Suzuki. This is a late addition to the card. It was announced this week at the same press conference that revealed McKee was out of the main event.

Bellator vs. RIZIN 2/Super RIZIN 2 Full Fight card

Bellator vs. RIZIN 2

Patricky Freire (24-11) 🇧🇷 def. Roberto Satoshi (15-2) 🇧🇷 via TKO (calf kick and gnp), R3; Lightweight tournament quarter-final

Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5) 🇯🇵 vs. Makoto Shinryu (16-1-1) 🇯🇵 ends in no-contest, accidental eye poke 0:25, R1; For vacant Bellator MMA flyweight championship

Anticlímax total!😕



Após um golpe acidental no olho do Makoto "Shinryu" Takahashi, luta contra Kyoji Horiguchi fica sem resultado.



Você acompanha o Bellator x Rizin 2 ao vivo e com exclusividade na minha tela. Assine já! (link na bio). #BellatorNoCombate #RizinNoCombate #MMA pic.twitter.com/wnApsydB83 July 30, 2023

Official Ruling



A No Contest here at the Saitama Super Arena after an accidental eye poke from @kyoji1012 to @makoto0705mma. #BellatorXRizin is LIVE@SHOsports 🇺🇸 / @UNEXT_fight 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/kpxAkM0Fen — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) July 30, 2023

Kana Watanabe (12-2-1) 🇯🇵 def. Veta Arteaga (7-6) 🇺🇸 via unanimous decision; Flyweight

Magomed Magomedov (20-3) 🇷🇺 def. Danny Sabatello (14-3) 🇺🇸 via submission (guillotine), round 3 (3:55); Bantamweight

Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) 🇷🇺 def. Lorenz Larkin (25-8) 🇺🇸 via split decision; Welterweight

Super RIZIN 2

Vugar Karamov (18-4) 🇦🇿 def. Mikuru Asakura (17-3) 🇯🇵 by submission (Rear naked choke), R1; For the vacant RIZIN featherweight championship

Juan Archuleta (28-4) 🇺🇸 def. Hiromasa Ougikubo (25-7-2) 🇯🇵 by decision: For the vacant RIZIN bantamweight championship

Your first ever American Champion in RIZIN! 🇺🇸



Seika Izawa (10-0) 🇯🇵 def. Claire Lopez (8-4) by submission (ninja choke), R1 1:05; RIZIN atomweight championship

Chihiro Suzuki (10-3) def. Patricio Freire (35-6) 🇧🇷 via KO, R1 ; Catchweight (154 lbs)

Tofiq Musayev (20-5) 🇦🇿 def. Akira Okada (19-9-4) 🇯🇵 by KO, R2; Catchweight (157 lbs)

Shinobu Ota (3-2) 🇯🇵 def. Kenta Takizawa (13-9) 🇯🇵 by TKO, R1; Bantamweight

Igor Tanabe (2-0) 🇧🇷 def. Daichi Abe (12-6) 🇯🇵 by Submission, R1; Middleweight

Yuki Ito (13-5) 🇯🇵 def. Hiroya Kondo (8-10-1) 🇯🇵 by Split Decision; Catchweight (128 lbs)

Bellator vs. RIZIN 2 airs at 11 p.m ET/8 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Super RIZIN 2 airs immediately afterwards, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 20, 2023.

Tickets

Bellator vs. RIZIN 2 takes place at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Tickets for this event are available here.

Live streams and price

In the US Bellator vs. RIZIN will air, via tape delay, on Showtime at 8 p.m. ET. Showtime is currently offering 30 days free service, then $3.99 a month for six months. Showtime usually costs $10.99 a month.

Showtime can be streamed on TV streaming services Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, XBOX One and smart TVs from LG and Samsung.

The app can also be installed on Apple, Android and Amazon mobile devices.

Showtime can also be bundled with subscriptions to Paramount+, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV and traditional TV cable providers.

Super RIZIN 2 is available on FITE.TV. It is available for $19.99. You can watch that here.

