Celebrity Boxing MF & DAZN: X Series Who the fook is that guy?!
Who is Astrid Wett? The OnlyFans star who left Misfits Boxing

Misfits Boxing flyweight champion Astrid Wett is striking it out on her own with Wett Promotions. But who the fook is she?

By: Tim Bissell | 3 days ago

Astrid Wett, who might be the first ever women’s influencer boxing champion, has gone from OnlyFans to Misfits Boxing to here very own promotion (which debuts on Saturday, July 29).

The popular social media star might have a surprising amount of people watching her box this weekend. But many who visit this website are probably thinking the same thing… who the fook is she? I’m glad you asked.

Astrid Wett
Astrid Wett. Astrid Wett Plus/YouTube

Early life

Astrid Wett was born Samantha Bullimore Wilmot in Portsmouth on England’s south coast in 2000. After attending public school, Wilmot attended Havant and South Downs College in Waterlooville in Hampshire.

During his late teens and early twenties Wilmot invented her Wett moniker and began posting on various social media platforms, most notably OnlyFans.

As a social media star she has accrued 288k followers on TikTok, 433k followers on Instagram, 375k followers on Twitter and 18k subscribers on YouTube. She has over 325k subscribers on OnlyFans. Her total annual earnings from these various platforms has been estimated at $500,000.

Misfits Boxing

Wett’s debut in boxing came through Misfits Boxing in 2021. In her first fight she took on Keeley at MF & DAZN: X Series 002. She won that fight by retirement after just one round.

Her second bout came at MF & DAZN: X Series 005. There she fought A.J. Bunker and won by majority decision, earning here the Misfits Flyweight Title.

Astrid Wett Promotions

At a recent Misfits Boxing show Astrid Wett confronted fellow social media personality Alexia Grace, leading to a scuffle that had to be broken up by security.

That incident, and the beef that both preceded and followed it, lead to Wett and Grace agreeing to box. However, Wett claimed that Misfits Boxing wouldn’t put on the fight, so she had to do it herself.

On Saturday, July 29, Wett will box Grace live on her own YouTube channel under the ‘Wett Promotions’ banner.

Wett has also expressed an interest in fighting Kingpyn boxing star Elle Brooke.

