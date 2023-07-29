Who is Astrid Wett? The OnlyFans star who left Misfits Boxing

Astrid Wett, who might be the first ever women’s influencer boxing champion, has gone from OnlyFans to Misfits Boxing to here very own promotion (which debuts on Saturday, July 29).

The popular social media star might have a surprising amount of people watching her box this weekend. But many who visit this website are probably thinking the same thing… who the fook is she? I’m glad you asked.

Astrid Wett. Astrid Wett Plus/YouTube

Early life

Astrid Wett was born Samantha Bullimore Wilmot in Portsmouth on England’s south coast in 2000. After attending public school, Wilmot attended Havant and South Downs College in Waterlooville in Hampshire.

During his late teens and early twenties Wilmot invented her Wett moniker and began posting on various social media platforms, most notably OnlyFans.

As a social media star she has accrued 288k followers on TikTok, 433k followers on Instagram, 375k followers on Twitter and 18k subscribers on YouTube. She has over 325k subscribers on OnlyFans. Her total annual earnings from these various platforms has been estimated at $500,000.

Misfits Boxing

Wett’s debut in boxing came through Misfits Boxing in 2021. In her first fight she took on Keeley at MF & DAZN: X Series 002. She won that fight by retirement after just one round.

Her second bout came at MF & DAZN: X Series 005. There she fought A.J. Bunker and won by majority decision, earning here the Misfits Flyweight Title.

Astrid Wett Promotions

At a recent Misfits Boxing show Astrid Wett confronted fellow social media personality Alexia Grace, leading to a scuffle that had to be broken up by security.

That incident, and the beef that both preceded and followed it, lead to Wett and Grace agreeing to box. However, Wett claimed that Misfits Boxing wouldn’t put on the fight, so she had to do it herself.

On Saturday, July 29, Wett will box Grace live on her own YouTube channel under the ‘Wett Promotions’ banner.

Wett has also expressed an interest in fighting Kingpyn boxing star Elle Brooke.

Bloody Elbow excels at covering fight-related nonsense like this. We do it for the eyeballs and the ad revenue and to amuse our loyal audience who appreciates that nonsense is a big part of the combat carnival.

We also do some of the most serious reporting and hard-hitting opinion pieces in the game. We’re independent and answer to you, our readers. Subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with the whole range and variety of what we do.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author