UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje I full fight video replay

UFC 291's Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, when they fought in 2018. IMAGO/USA TODAY

UFC 291 hosts an All-Violence Team rematch

In the main event of UFC 291 Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will meet for a second time. The first time they met, people joked that it was for the title of UFC’s most violent fighter. However, this time around they are actually fighting for the BMF belt (remember, that novelty thing that Jorge Masvidal has been parading about).

UFC 291 is live tonight from Salt Lake City. Details on how you can stream that event can be found here.

But before you see the sequel, why not watch the original?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 1 full fight replay

Poirier and Gaethje first met at UFC on FOX 29 on April 14, 2018. That event took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ during a time in which we’d never heard of a coronavirus.

You can see how the fight went down below:

Also on that card Alex Oliveira (who lost to Alexander Shlemenko last week) beat Carlos Condit in the co-main event and Israel Adesanya beat Marvin Vettori by split decision. That was only Adesanya’s second bout in the UFC.

That card also had Yushin Okami beating Dhiego Lima on the undercard.

