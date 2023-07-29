UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 live video stream

UFC 291's Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje when they met in 2018. IMAGO/USA TODAY

UFC 291 is live tonight with a card that is filled with thrilling fights. The main event is Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt. The co-main has Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz. There’s also Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson and Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

You can watch the main card live on YouTube via the UFC. That stream can be accessed below:

Full UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight card

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje: BMF Title

Jan Błachowicz vs. Alex Pereira: Light Heavyweight

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green: Lightweight

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland: Welterweight

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira: Welterweight

Prelims

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima: Heavyweight

Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim: Welterweight

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro: Middleweight

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers: Welterweight

Early prelims

CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador: Flyweight

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic: Welterweight

Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira: (W) Flyweight

