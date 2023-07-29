UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 live video stream

Jump to
UFC 291 Live Video Stream
UFC 291 is live tonight with a card that is filled with thrilling fights. The main event is Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt. The co-main has Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz. There’s also Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson and Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima.
You can watch the main card live on YouTube via the UFC. That stream can be accessed below:
Full UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight card
Main card
- Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje: BMF Title
- Jan Błachowicz vs. Alex Pereira: Light Heavyweight
- Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green: Lightweight
- Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland: Welterweight
- Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira: Welterweight
Prelims
- Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima: Heavyweight
- Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim: Welterweight
- Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro: Middleweight
- Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers: Welterweight
Early prelims
- CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador: Flyweight
- Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic: Welterweight
- Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira: (W) Flyweight
