Subscribe
UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2
0

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 live video stream

UFC 291 is live tonight! The card features Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje in the main event and Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira in the co-main.

By: Tim Bissell | 3 days ago
UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 live video stream
UFC 291's Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje when they met in 2018. IMAGO/USA TODAY

UFC 291 Live Video Stream

UFC 291 is live tonight with a card that is filled with thrilling fights. The main event is Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt. The co-main has Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz. There’s also Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson and Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

You can watch the main card live on YouTube via the UFC. That stream can be accessed below:

Full UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight card

Main card

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje: BMF Title
  • Jan Błachowicz vs. Alex Pereira: Light Heavyweight
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green: Lightweight
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland: Welterweight
  • Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira: Welterweight

Prelims

Early prelims

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Alex Pereira eager to show grappling at UFC 291
Alex Pereira eager to show grappling at UFC 291
Lucas Rezende | July 29
Before & after: Alex Pereira looks like a beast at 205 lbs ahead of UFC 291
Before & after: Alex Pereira looks like a beast at 205 lbs
Zane Simon | July 29
Read more stories