UFC 291: Kevin Holland quickly taps Michael Chiesa! (video)

Kevin Holland wins at UFC 291

UFC 291 is live now and we just saw Kevin Holland make a big a statement in the middle of the Octagon. Trailblazer was taking on the returning Michael Chiesa, but made short work of the former TUF winner, tapping him in the first round.

Check out the wicked d’arce he hit to seal his victory below:

This win for Holland follows up his impressive KO win over Santiago Ponznibbio last time out. In his post fight comments he said he was now going to move back up in weight and compete in the middleweight division. Holland also remarked that he felt Chiesa was susceptible to a d’arce choke based on tape he saw from Chiesa’s fight with Neil Magny.

This was Chiesa’s first fight after a two year lay-off. The loss is his third in a row following losses to Sean Brady and Vicente Luque.

Chiesa quickly took his gloves off after the loss, but did not stick around to chat to Joe Rogan. So it’s unclear if that gesture was indicative of whether or not Chiesa will retire from MMA.

UFC 291 quick results

