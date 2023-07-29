Subscribe
MMA News UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 UFC News
0

UFC 291: Kevin Holland quickly taps Michael Chiesa! (video)

UFC 291 saw Kevin Holland make a big statement with a quick submission win over Michael Chiesa. Watch it here.

By: Tim Bissell | 3 days ago
UFC 291: Kevin Holland quickly taps Michael Chiesa! (video)
IMAGO / USA TODAY / Jeff Swinger

Kevin Holland wins at UFC 291

UFC 291 is live now and we just saw Kevin Holland make a big a statement in the middle of the Octagon. Trailblazer was taking on the returning Michael Chiesa, but made short work of the former TUF winner, tapping him in the first round.

Check out the wicked d’arce he hit to seal his victory below:

This win for Holland follows up his impressive KO win over Santiago Ponznibbio last time out. In his post fight comments he said he was now going to move back up in weight and compete in the middleweight division. Holland also remarked that he felt Chiesa was susceptible to a d’arce choke based on tape he saw from Chiesa’s fight with Neil Magny.

This was Chiesa’s first fight after a two year lay-off. The loss is his third in a row following losses to Sean Brady and Vicente Luque.

Chiesa quickly took his gloves off after the loss, but did not stick around to chat to Joe Rogan. So it’s unclear if that gesture was indicative of whether or not Chiesa will retire from MMA.

UFC 291 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 291 here!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 291: Pereira vs. Thompson cancelled after weigh-in disaster *UPDATED
UFC 291: Pereira vs. Thompson cancelled after weigh-in disaster *UPDATED
Tim Bissell | July 29
UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje staff picks and predictions – Dustin Poirier to rewind, record over The Highlight
UFC 291 staff picks and predictions
Tim Bissell | July 29
Read more stories