Subscribe
MMA News UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 UFC News
0

Flying knee at UFC 291! Derrick Lewis blitzes Marcos Rogerio de Lima, strips to his undies (video)

UFC 291 saw Derrick Lewis shoot himself out of a cannon to get the quick win over Marcos Rogerio Lima.

By: Stephie Haynes | 3 days ago
Flying knee at UFC 291! Derrick Lewis blitzes Marcos Rogerio de Lima, strips to his undies (video)
IMAGO/USA TODAY

UFC 291 witnessed Super Lewis

UFC 291 has been mostly entertaining and the fight between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio de Lima absolutely fit the description. Now, I know this is going to sound crazy, but Derrick started the exchange by launching himself across the cage with an insane flying knee that caught de Lima square on the chin. Lewis then followed him down, secured full mount and continued his assault. When de Lima managed to roll over, the “Black Beast” took his back and kept punching until the referee intervened.

It was a great way to break a three-fight losing streak for the 38-year-old Houston native. So great, in fact, that he immediately stripped off his fight shorts and ran around the cage, then leapt onto it, holding his shorts triumphantly. He did put them back on for his post-fight interview, though.

When Joe Rogan asked him about the sequence that ended the contest, he answered, “I was just throwing some bullsh—t to see what lands.” He noted that it was the last fight on his contract and that he hoped he could re-up with the promotion again, but if he couldn’t then “It is what it is.”

Lewis holds the record for the most knockouts in UFC history with 14. He finished the fight in 33 seconds. I think it’s safe to assume the UFC would be delighted to sign him again. He’s 38, and by their standards, he’s still a youngster.

UFC 291 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 291 here!

Full event live stream and replay

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 291: Pereira vs. Thompson cancelled after weigh-in disaster *UPDATED
UFC 291: Pereira vs. Thompson cancelled after weigh-in disaster *UPDATED
Tim Bissell | July 29
Before & after: Alex Pereira looks like a beast at 205 lbs ahead of UFC 291
Before & after: Alex Pereira looks like a beast at 205 lbs
Zane Simon | July 29
Read more stories