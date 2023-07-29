Flying knee at UFC 291! Derrick Lewis blitzes Marcos Rogerio de Lima, strips to his undies (video)

IMAGO/USA TODAY

UFC 291 witnessed Super Lewis

UFC 291 has been mostly entertaining and the fight between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio de Lima absolutely fit the description. Now, I know this is going to sound crazy, but Derrick started the exchange by launching himself across the cage with an insane flying knee that caught de Lima square on the chin. Lewis then followed him down, secured full mount and continued his assault. When de Lima managed to roll over, the “Black Beast” took his back and kept punching until the referee intervened.

It was a great way to break a three-fight losing streak for the 38-year-old Houston native. So great, in fact, that he immediately stripped off his fight shorts and ran around the cage, then leapt onto it, holding his shorts triumphantly. He did put them back on for his post-fight interview, though.

When Joe Rogan asked him about the sequence that ended the contest, he answered, “I was just throwing some bullsh—t to see what lands.” He noted that it was the last fight on his contract and that he hoped he could re-up with the promotion again, but if he couldn’t then “It is what it is.”

Lewis holds the record for the most knockouts in UFC history with 14. He finished the fight in 33 seconds. I think it’s safe to assume the UFC would be delighted to sign him again. He’s 38, and by their standards, he’s still a youngster.

UFC 291 quick results

Full event live stream and replay

