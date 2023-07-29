‘Fighting against my will’? – Sean O’Malley responds to UFC champ’s ‘built in excuse’ for UFC 292

IMAGO | ZUMA by Scott Garfitt

Sean O’Malley ain’t having it

Sean O’Malley spoke to the press at International Fight Week and responded to Aljamain Sterling’s claims to be facing him at UFC 292, “against my will.” Not surprisingly, “Sugar” was not impressed.

“He’s been very vocal, he’s got some kind of bicep injury or something,” O’Malley said to the press at UFC 290. “He said that before the last fight against Henry (Cejudo). It’s a built-in excuse to say, ‘Oh, I got these injuries and I’m going into this fight,’ and I beat him, and he’s like, ‘Well, you guys already knew. I said I was injured, I didn’t want to fight.’

“Built-in excuse is what it sounds like. He’s going to make the fight. He’s going to get paid, he’s going to make it there. We’ll see how he shows up, but I do think he’s taking this fight very serious. I do think he looks at me as very dangerous. So, I expect the best Aljamain to show up.”

What Aljamain Sterling said

The defending UFC champ made his remarks on YouTube.

“People don’t understand how much time I actually put into the sport,” said Sterling. “Sometimes, you could get a little burned out. Sometimes that can take a lot out of you mentally. That’s why after this fight, I had so much things with Henry, so many things planned out, that I just wanted to decompress and stop thinking about fighting for once because I do so much to get to the fight and prep myself to mentally get ready for battle.”

“I had that just kinda ripped from underneath my legs,” continued Sterling. “Now I’m like, ‘Okay, this time you motherfuckers are not doing this to me again.’ So I’m gonna fight, even though it’s literally against my will. People can say whatever — if Dana [White] were to hear this, Hunter [Campbell] were to hear this, they would say, ‘We’re not making him do anything.’ Let’s be real here, bro. Come on, dude, you kinda are. Let’s call a spade a spade… Like I said, I still have injuries… Behind the scenes, they have their ways to kind of make you go, ‘Okay, I’m gonna do this for you guys again, even though I’m not gonna get any thank yous for it.’”

Aljamain Sterling also dissed Sean O’Malley’s power

“I mean, when is the last time he knocked anybody out though? Are any of those guys even in the UFC anymore? Burn!,” said Sterling in a recent interview with The Schmo. “We are going to find out, that’s the beauty about this sport. I can say what I want to say, he can say what he wants to say, but eventually, we’re going to get locked in there on August 19.

“We’ll figure it out on August 19, we’ll see who is who,” continued Sterling. “I’ll be four-time Funk and after that, don’t call my phone [UFC president] Dana [White], don’t call my phone [UFC Chief Business Officer] Hunter [Campbell], I’m on vacation for a very long time.”

Sean O’Malley thinks he sees Sterling’s weakness

“He cuts a lot of weight, when you cut a lot of weight, that brain liquid goes way. Doesn’t take many shots, could take one shot right on the chin to put him down and I know I’m capable of that. That’s how I see it going down,” O’Malley told the media.

Sean O’Malley meets Aljamain Sterling to battle for Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title at UFC 292 on August 19, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

Share this story

About the author