Pros react to Tony Ferguson’s losing sixth straight, getting put to sleep at UFC 291

Pros react to Tony Ferguson’s loss at UFC 291

It started out like it could finally be Tony Ferguson’s night at UFC 291, but Bobby Green was not having it. Although the former interim lightweight champion may have even won the first round, ‘King’ caught up pretty quickly in the following ones and even managed to score a finish with just seconds to go in the fight.

On Twitter, professional fighters lamented yet another ‘El Cucuy’, while some also praised Green’s performance for securing the finish in the closing seconds.

🙁 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 30, 2023

Wait why Tony Ferguson never get his title shot when he was on a 12 fight winning streak ! ….. cold world #UFC291 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 30, 2023

I can understand the money situation or whatever the reason BUT Ferguson should NOT be thrown out to 🐺 anymore . #stayfe #StayHealthy #UFC291 July 30, 2023

Once Green found his timing he was really relentless and tore Tony up. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 30, 2023

What tough for Tony is that his style isn’t made for longevity. Will always be a fan. It’s time my friend. 🌅 #UFC291 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 30, 2023

Always hurts seeing Tony lose 😭#UFC291 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) July 30, 2023

What a fight — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) July 30, 2023

Bobby Green looked great tonight 👏🏾👏🏾 #ufc291 July 30, 2023

Wow! Thought it was going to a decision but Green pushes on the ground to finish by head and arm choke. Impressive to do that Tony #UFC291 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023

UFC 291 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 291 here!

Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson by technical submission (Arm Triangle) at 4:54 of round 3: Lightweight

Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D’arce) at 2:39 of round 1: Welterweight

Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission(Guillotine) at 1:13 of round 1: Welterweight

CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Flyweight

Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick) at :33 of round 2: Middleweight

Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (RNC) at 2:37 of round 2: Welterweight



Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger by TKO at 2:36 of round 3: Welterweight



Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (Armbar) at 2:11 of round 3: (W) Flyweight

Full event live stream and replay

