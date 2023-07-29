Pros react to Tony Ferguson’s losing sixth straight, getting put to sleep at UFC 291

Jump to
Pros react to Tony Ferguson’s loss at UFC 291
It started out like it could finally be Tony Ferguson’s night at UFC 291, but Bobby Green was not having it. Although the former interim lightweight champion may have even won the first round, ‘King’ caught up pretty quickly in the following ones and even managed to score a finish with just seconds to go in the fight.
On Twitter, professional fighters lamented yet another ‘El Cucuy’, while some also praised Green’s performance for securing the finish in the closing seconds.
UFC 291 quick results
Check out everything that went down at UFC 291 here!
Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson by technical submission (Arm Triangle) at 4:54 of round 3: Lightweight
Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D’arce) at 2:39 of round 1: Welterweight
Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission(Guillotine) at 1:13 of round 1: Welterweight
CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Flyweight
Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick) at :33 of round 2: Middleweight
Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (RNC) at 2:37 of round 2: Welterweight
Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger by TKO at 2:36 of round 3: Welterweight
Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (Armbar) at 2:11 of round 3: (W) Flyweight
Full event live stream and replay
