Pros react to backstage altercation at Spence vs. Crawford; Conor McGregor slams Charlo

There was a viral altercation backstage at Spence vs. Crawford.

By: Anton Tabuena | 3 days ago
Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo stole some of the attention from the highly anticipated Spence vs. Crawford weigh-ins.

In an altercation that has now gone viral, the two boxers initially faced off backstage at the Terrence Crawford vs. Errol Spence weigh ins. Plant then lunged forward and hit Charlo in the face. Watch the clip below.

Caleb Plant slaps Jermall Charlos backstage at Spence vs. Crawford

Caleb Plant’s strike was more of a lunging open handed left hook than a traditional slap, and it seems to have caught Jermall Charlo off guard. The latter still seemed pretty heated in the parking lot minutes after, but fortunately, things didn’t escalate much after, with people managing to step in before things truly got out of hand.

Pros react: Conor McGregor slams Charlo

UFC star Conor McGregor has since reacted to the altercation, criticizing Charlo’s reaction to being hit in the face.

“Get right back here this second Sir, you’re going nowhere till we settle this dispute here and now. Wtf is going on there?” McGregor wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “Clean cracked and let’s him walk out? No. Nope. Nah. Not a f—in’ hope”

Other boxing personalities also reacted to the altercation from the Spence vs. Crawford weigh ins.

Charlo is the WBC middleweight champion, but hasn’t fought since June 2021, when he beat Juan Macias Montiel. Plant, on the other hand, is a former super-middleweight champion, but has lost two of his last three bouts to Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez.

A bout between the two popular fighters would probably draw, especially with a viral clip already getting the marketing going.

