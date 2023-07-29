Subscribe
Boxing Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford
0

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Fight card, start time, live streams, ppv price

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is live this weekend! Time to find out all the ways you can watch this card and the fight of the century.

By: Tim Bissell | 3 days ago

Preview

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is finally upon us. The so-called ‘fight of the century’ is expected to crown a undisputed welterweight champion with Errol Spence wagering his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and The Ring welterweight titles against Terence Crawford’s WBO welterweight title.

The match-up is a dream fight for boxing purists and mainstream fans alike. Spence brings his 28-0 record to the party, which improved with a TKO win (his 22nd) over Yordenis Ugas in April 2022.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford official poster.

The slightly older Crawford is 39-0. He defended his title against David Avanesyan in December, winning by 6th round KO (the 30th stoppage of his career).

Before this epic clash, the undercard should deliver some great action. The co-main is Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera in WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator (titles currently held by Devin Haney).

Also on the card Nonito Donaire, coming off his crushing loss to Naoya Inoue, will look to get back in the win column against Alexandro Santiago. That fight is for the vacant WBC bantamweight belt.

Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford Full Fight card

  • Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford; For the undisputed welterweight title
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera; WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator
  • Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago; For the vacant WBC bantamweight title
  • Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia; Super welterweight
  • Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Montgomery, 10 rounds, super middleweights
  • Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, junior featherweights
  • Jabin Chollet vs. Michael Portales, 6 rounds, lightweights
  • Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Borgaro, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
  • Demler Zamora vs. Nikolai Buzolin, 8 rounds, lightweights
  • Kevin Ventura vs. DeShawn Prather, 6 rounds, welterweights
Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Start time and date

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford takes place on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The main event ringwalks are expected to take place at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets are available here.

Live streams and PPV price

Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford will be broadcast on Showtime PPV in the US for $84.99.

Showtime can be streamed on TV streaming services Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, XBOX One and smart TVs from LG and Samsung.

The app can also be installed on Apple, Android and Amazon mobile devices.

Showtime can also be bundled with subscriptions to Paramount+, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV and traditional TV cable providers.

TNT Sport will carry the PPV in the UK for £19.95.

In Canada, and many other territories, the fight will be available on FITE.tv for $63.99 USD.

FITE.tv can be viewed on the following devices:

Web browsers

All major modern browsers including Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge.

Mobile devices and tablets

Install the FITE app from the iOS App Store, Android Google Play or Amazon.

Smart TVs

  • Samsung TV
  • LG TV
  • Vidaa or VEWD via Hisense TV and selected TiVO boxes
  • Vizio SmartCast TVs
  • Netgem Set-Top Box
  • AT&T TV Device

Gaming consoles and streaming devices

  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Apple TV
  • Chromecast
  • Optimus Stream
  • Playstation 4
  • Roku
  • Xbox One
  • Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

