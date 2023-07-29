IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are fighting tonight! And you can watch the whole card, live, right here.

The Fight of the Century is expected to crown a undisputed welterweight champion with Errol Spence wagering his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and The Ring welterweight titles against Terence Crawford’s WBO welterweight title.

The co-main for this one sees Isaac Cruz taking on Giovanni Cabrera in a WBC and WBA lightweight eliminator match-up. Also on the card Nonito Donaire, coming off his crushing loss to Naoya Inoue, will look to get back in the win column against Alexandro Santiago. That fight is for the vacant WBC bantamweight belt.

This event takes place on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The main event ringwalks are expected to take place at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford Live video stream

FITE.TV has the rights to air this fight live in the following countries: Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Cambodia, Fiji islands, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Albania, Baltics, Iceland, Netherlands, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine. If you live in one of these places you can purchase and view ‘The Fight of the Century’ below:

Viewers in the US can only watch Spence vs. Crawford via Showtime. Details on how to do that can be found here.

Full fight card

