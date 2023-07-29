Subscribe
Boxing Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford
0

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Live video stream

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is live tonight! Watch the whole card here and enjoy 'The Fight of the Century'.

By: Tim Bissell | 3 days ago
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Live video stream
IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are fighting tonight! And you can watch the whole card, live, right here.

The Fight of the Century is expected to crown a undisputed welterweight champion with Errol Spence wagering his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and The Ring welterweight titles against Terence Crawford’s WBO welterweight title.

The co-main for this one sees Isaac Cruz taking on Giovanni Cabrera in a WBC and WBA lightweight eliminator match-up. Also on the card Nonito Donaire, coming off his crushing loss to Naoya Inoue, will look to get back in the win column against Alexandro Santiago. That fight is for the vacant WBC bantamweight belt.

Start time and date

This event takes place on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The main event ringwalks are expected to take place at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford Live video stream

FITE.TV has the rights to air this fight live in the following countries: Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Cambodia, Fiji islands, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Albania, Baltics, Iceland, Netherlands, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine. If you live in one of these places you can purchase and view ‘The Fight of the Century’ below:

Viewers in the US can only watch Spence vs. Crawford via Showtime. Details on how to do that can be found here.

Full fight card

July 27 2023,Las Vegas,Nevadas,Nevada,T-Mobile Arena,Abschlußpressekonferenz,Final press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Terrence Crawford,Errol Spence Jr,Knospe,Bud,Mike Tyson Las Vegas Nevada USA Copyright: xTomxHoganx SpenceCrawfordPC_Hoganphotos327
IMAGO/Hogan Photos

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Fight card, start time, live streams, ppv price
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Fight card, start time, live streams
Tim Bissell | July 29
Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford is the latest in a boxing renaissance
Spence vs. Crawford is the latest in a boxing renaissance
Blaine Henry | July 16
Read more stories