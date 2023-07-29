Video: Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace cancelled after body slam through table, Wett stretchered away

Preview

Astrid Wett went 2-0 in Misfits Boxing and won herself that organizations flyweight title, making her the first woman crossover/influencer boxing champion on the scene. Since then she seems to have fallen out with KSI’s promotion and has decided to strike out on her own.

Tonight, Wett Promotion debuts with Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace. Wett and Grace have some apparent bad blood, stemming from a confrontation that took place at a recent Misfits show.

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace is scheduled to take place on tonight, Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

Well, this fight never actually happened. As you can see above, Wett and Grace got into a heated argument (right in front the camera) at ringside. Wett then slapped Grace. Grace responded by slamming Wett through a table, holding a pair of PRIME drink bottles in prime (wink) position. The feed was then cut as everyone on the scene seemed very concerned for Wett’s condition.

Wett’s team have alerted us that Wett is in ‘stable condition’.

Phew. Hopefully Wett makes a speedy return.

