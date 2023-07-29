Subscribe
Celebrity Boxing
0

Video: Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace cancelled after body slam through table, Wett stretchered away

Astrid Wett debuts her Wett Promotions tonight as she takes on social media rival Alexia Grace. Watch it here for free.

By: Tim Bissell | 3 days ago
Video: Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace cancelled after body slam through table, Wett stretchered away

Preview

Astrid Wett went 2-0 in Misfits Boxing and won herself that organizations flyweight title, making her the first woman crossover/influencer boxing champion on the scene. Since then she seems to have fallen out with KSI’s promotion and has decided to strike out on her own.

Tonight, Wett Promotion debuts with Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace. Wett and Grace have some apparent bad blood, stemming from a confrontation that took place at a recent Misfits show.

Start time and date

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace is scheduled to take place on tonight, Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

Open workout video

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace Free Live Stream

Well, this fight never actually happened. As you can see above, Wett and Grace got into a heated argument (right in front the camera) at ringside. Wett then slapped Grace. Grace responded by slamming Wett through a table, holding a pair of PRIME drink bottles in prime (wink) position. The feed was then cut as everyone on the scene seemed very concerned for Wett’s condition.

Wett’s team have alerted us that Wett is in ‘stable condition’.

Screenshot 2023 07 29 at 15 34 01 Astrid Wett on Twitter

Phew. Hopefully Wett makes a speedy return.

Bloody Elbow excels at covering fight-related nonsense like this. We do it for the eyeballs and the ad revenue and to amuse our loyal audience who appreciates that nonsense is a big part of the combat carnival. 

We also do some of the most serious reporting and hard-hitting opinion pieces in the game. We’re independent and answer to you, our readers. Subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with the whole range and variety of what we do.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Who is Astrid Wett? The OnlyFans star who left Misfits Boxing
Who the fook is Astrid Wett?
Tim Bissell | July 29
Read more stories