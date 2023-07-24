Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton full results, how to watch: Live stream, video, fight card, start time

IMAGO / Pool photo

Naoya Inoue, considered by most as the top pound-for-pound boxer today, is moving up a division to try and take on two belt super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton.

Inoue, aptly dubbed as “The Monster,” is unbeaten at 24-0 with 21 knockouts. The Japanese star is known for his intense pace and unreal power for the lighter weights, but will that carry over as he moves up and tries to become a four-division champion? Inoue was the undisputed champion at bantamweight, but Fulton should provide a pretty tough test, being bigger, longer, and also possessing excellent technical ability. Fulton is also undefeated at 21-0 while holding the WBC and WBO titles at super bantamweight.

The fight will happen on July 25 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Below, we’ll have results, live stream and details on how to watch the entire card.

Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton start time, live stream, how to watch?

Inoue vs Fulton will happen on Tuesday, and with the event happening in Japan, it will be on an early start time for those in the US.

Date : July 25, 2023

Time : 4.30 a.m. ET

Main event ring walk: Approximately 8 a.m. ET

Live stream: The event can be watched on ESPN+ for those in the US, and Sky Sports for those on UK.

Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton weigh-in results and trailer

Both fighters made weight ahead of their clash, and they had a pretty intense face off as well. Inoue weighed in at 121.7 lbs, while Fulton came in at 121.9 lbs. Watch the clips below, which includes a trailer for the event:

Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton live results, highlights, and full fight card

Below is the full fight card for the Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton event, and we will be updating it live with results, and video highlights.

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue [WBC and WBO Super Bantamweight titles]

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu [WBO Featherweight title]

Chihiro Iwashita vs. Hiroyuki Takahara

Kanamu Sakama vs. Ryu Horikawa

Taiga Imanaga vs. Hebi Marapu

Yoshiki Takei vs. Ronnie Baldonado

Yuki Kajitani vs. Masato Shinoda

Kenta Yamakawa vs. Ryosuke Nakamura

Takero Kitano vs. Kenta Kawakami

