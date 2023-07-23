Subscribe
Hitting the Links: UFC counter programming Francis Ngannou, Conor McGregor’s funeral fracas and more

Here are the UFC and MMA stories you might have missed during the week.

By: Tim Bissell | 15 hours ago
Francis Ngannou. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire.

UFC and MMA news comes at you fast, so you’re bound to miss a couple of things throughout the week. Have no fear, Hitting The Links is here. Below you’ll find links to the big (and under-the-radar) stories we published this week. Maybe you’ll see something you missed.

UFC can counter program Ngannou vs Fury with these great ideas

UFC is lacking in stars so they’ll have to get creative to compete with Ngannou vs Fury… (link)

WTF is Chael Sonnen talking about with his new Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou take?

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen is doing a lot of talking about the upcoming Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing bout... (link)

Michael Venom Page should skip the UFC

Longtime Bellator star Michael Venom Page is looking at free agency for the first time in a decade... (link)

Will states that want UFC events be forced to get Power Slap too?

Is Endeavor looking to make Power Slap part of the UFC package? (link)

Conor McGregor flees funeral after cops called 

Conor McGregor left a family funeral in a hurry after some sort of disturbance broke out. Police are investigating. (link)

Exclusive Javier Mendez talks Khabib – ‘His father made that house,’ I just made it prettier

Legendary coach Javier Mendez sat down with Bloody Elbow the history of AKA and the potential future for Islam Makhachev. (link)

UFC fighter curses out The Rock, ‘every f—k face’ sponsor that doesn’t pay fighters a single penny

UFC fighters don’t get a fair cut of the sponsorship money. (link)

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 is the right choice for everybody at UFC 294

UFC 294 will see a rematch in the main event when lightweight champion Islam Makhachev meets Charles Oliveira. (link)

Why do MMA fighters wear gloves?

MMA fighters haven’t always had to wear 4oz gloves. But, there are several reasons they became standard. (link)

Dana White brings clarity: Khamzat Chimaev to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 294

UFC President Dana White has some good news about a high profile action bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa. (link)

Terence Crawford gives Francis Ngannou ‘zero’ chance of beating Tyson Fury

Terence Crawford among several in boxing that give Francis Ngannou no chance at defeating Tyson Fury. (link)

‘It’s never LeBron James money, guys’ – Sean Strickland on UFC 293 Izzy fight payday

Sean Strickland is adopting the “Show me the money” strategy ahead of negotiations with the UFC for title bout with Israel Adesanya. (link)

UFC 1 champ Royce Gracie has a message for modern MMA gyms

UFC and BJJ legend Royce Gracie is unhappy with the way gyms run their business nowadays. (link)

