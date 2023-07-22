Who the fook is Chase DeMoor, man at center of Nate Diaz scuffles in New Orleans?

Chase DeMoor - Who the Fook is that guy. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chase DeMoor? Don’t know who that is? We’re here to help.

Nate Diaz made headlines over the weekend for choking out a Logan Paul impersonator on the streets of New Orelans. That may not have happened if it wasn’t for football player-turned-reality-star-turned-cross-over-boxer Chase DeMoor.

You’ve likely not heard the last of him, so let’s get into who the fook he is.

DeMoor was born in June 12, 1996 and played football throughout his childhood. In 2015 he played at the College of Sikiyous in Weed, CA. He then transferred to Central Washington University, where he played as a defensive lineman. His college athlete profile from that time states that he was 6′ 5″ and 245 lbs.

DeMoor played one season at CWU and recorded two sacks, four solo tackles and a forced fumble. That season he also lead the NCAA with blocked kicks (six).

In 2020 he signed for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. In one season in Canada he failed to make an appearance before being cut by the team.

In 2021 he signed for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League and the Houston Linemen of The Spring League. He failed to appear for either team and signed with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL in 2022. In a season with the Panthers DeMoor registered three assisted tackles.

In 2023 DeMoor appeared at the XFL showcase event, but was not signed by a team.

Reality TV

Chase DeMoor is most known for his appearance on the 2021 season of dating reality show Too Hot to Handle. He later appeared on Floor is Lava, Miss/Math, In Real Life and Perfect Match.

During his appearances on reality TV, DeMoor has played the role of villain. Screen Rant called DeMoor the ‘ultimate villain’ for his performance in season two of Too Hot to Handle, based around how he hopped between female co-stars and created feuds with his male co-stars.

Boxing

Chase DeMoor has appeared on two Misfits Boxing cards (the promotion owned by KSI). At MF & DAZN: X Series 003 DeMoor fought Josh Brueckner. He lost by corner retirement between the first and second rounds. In that fight, DeMoor looked completely stunned and bemused after the first exchange and appeared to be in danger of serious harm had his corner not stepped in.

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor at X Series 003.

At MF & DAZN: X Series 006 DeMoor fought Stevie Knight. He lost that fight by disqualification after a disgusting foul against Knight. In the first round DeMoor knocked his opponent down, but then swarmed on him, punching the downed Knight in the head multiple times before backing off.

Beef with Nate Diaz

At X Series 006 in New Orleans, DeMoor got into a heated back and forth with former UFC fighter Nate Diaz. This lead to Diaz spiking a water bottle at DeMoor in the arena. Diaz was then escorted from the show.

Video then emerged showing DeMoor and Diaz in another confrontation, this time on Bourbon Street. Video showed Diaz leaving a bar and then being confronted by Logan Paul impersonator Rodney Peterson. Diaz then choked Peterson unconscious. Those videos also show DeMoor being held back by police officers.

Social stats

At this time of writing DeMoor has 2.3 millioin followers on TikTok, 1.6 million followers on Instagram, 18,100 followers on Twitter, 61,100 subscribers on YouTube.

So now you know who the fook Chase DeMoor is.

Bloody Elbow excels at covering fight-related nonsense like this. We do it for the eyeballs and the ad revenue and to amuse our loyal audience who appreciates that nonsense is a big part of the combat carnival.

We also do some of the most serious reporting and hard-hitting opinion pieces in the game. We’re independent and answer to you, our readers. Subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with the whole range and variety of what we do.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author