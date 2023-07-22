Subscribe
UFC Event UFC London: Aspinall vs. Tybura
Tom Aspinall ‘simply too good, too strong’ | UFC London Readers Picks

UFC London is tonight and our readers have picked who they think will won on this card. Time to see if they are right.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 days ago
Tom Aspinall ‘simply too good, too strong’ | UFC London Readers Picks

It’s time for UFC London. Tonight the Octagon is in the UK, where it hopes to show off some of the best and brightest talent Great Britain has to offer. The headline for this one is heavyweight Tom Aspinall taking on the visiting Marcin Tybura.

The co-main is the ever-popular Molly McCann facing dangerous submission fighter Julija Stoliarenko. Outside of those fights there are few more interesting contests, like Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili and Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight. There’s also extra analysis from Tommy, who went 11-1 with his picks for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Silva last week.

I would include a link to last week’s Readers Picks here, but I actually didn’t do the article last week. Sorry everyone. Let’s just say that being the parent to a three-year-old is wonderful but also includes the possibility to blow up any day’s plans on zero notice.

Reader picks are an exclusive perk for Substack subscribers.

UFC London Readers Picks

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Tom Aspinall (100%)

Tommy: Aspinall simply too good too strong everywhere the fight goes. Tko round 2 for Aspinall

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Molly McCann (81.3%)

Tommy: Hopefully with the crowd behind her Molly can pull off one of her lethal strikes and finish the fight. Molly overwhelms her and finishes the fight with a 3rd round tko

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Nathaniel Wood (81.3%)

Tommy: Wood should win this fight got the speed and home advantage should see him edge a close fight. Wood by decision

Andre Muniz vs. Paul Craig

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Andre Muniz (62.5%)

Tommy: Muniz is the better grappler out of the 2 but you always have to be wary going to ground with Craig. Muniz does enough to win by decision

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Tie.

Tommy: Herbert should win this one but I’m siding with Ziam on this one. If he can keep clear of Herbert’s power I think Ziam will secure a few takedowns and grind out the win. Ziam by decision

Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Lerone Murphy (81.3%)

Tommy: Unsure on this one bit of a coin toss buy hey I’m British so I’m going for Murphy
Murphy by decision.

Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Danny Roberts (75%)

Tommy: Roberts is just too skilled in my opinion and the 21 months inactivity of parsons is a worry
Roberts by tko Rd 2.

Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Joel Alvarez (75%)

Tommy: Diakiese always flatters to deceive Alvarez will be too good and control the fight
Alvarez wins by submission Rd 2.

Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Jamal Pogues (56.3%)

Tommy: 50/50 fight. I’m gonna go with the quicker and more athletic fighter in a borefest.
Pogues by decision.

Bryan Barberena vs. Makhmud Muradov

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Makhmud Muradov (68.8%)

Tommy: Muradov skills should be too much for Barberena and long as he doesn’t tire himself out he will get the job done. Muradov by decision.

Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Ketlen Vieira (87.5%)

Tommy: Viera will control the fight not very exciting but will grind out a win.
Viera by decision

Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Yanal Ashmouz (81.3%)

Tommy: Again a 50/50 one I’m again gonna go for the Brit and although he’s quite wild with his shots will catch Ashmouz and Duncan will secure a tight win. Duncan by decision.

Bruna Brasil vs. Shauna Bannon

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Shauna Bannon (56.3%)

Tommy: Brasil apart from the kick on the contender series I haven’t been too impressed.
Too be honest haven’t seen much of Bannon but she’s Irish so that’s good enough for me lol.
Bannon by decision.

Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez

UFC London Readers Picks

Readers’ Pick: Jafel Filho (75%)

Tommy: Filho should win this fight Barez,s record looks impressive but lots of fights against journeymen makes it less impressive. Filho wins by decision.

Who gets a Performance of the Night award?

image 85

Readers’ Pick: Tom Aspinall (75%), Molly McCann (25%), Andre Muniz (25%).

Tommy: Tom Aspinall will show exactly why he’s so highly rated and put on a show. Gonna go for Muniz, too. I think his fight with Craig will be a good technical match and showcase his skillset

Which fight gets Fight of the Night?

image 86

Readers’ Pick: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili (50%)

Tommy: Possibly Muradov and Barberena could be a barnburner this one.

Which fight are you most excited for?

image 87

Readers’ Pick: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili (43.8%)

Tommy: Definitely Tom Aspinall so proud of him as a fellow Brit and hopefully a future UFC Champion

Leaderboard

Christophe remains at the top of the leaderboard heading into UFC London. However, Adam Law is close behind him. Jeremy trails him thanks to a stellar 11-1 record last week.

PositionCommunity MemberCorrectIncorrectTotal Picks%Week 16 RecordBonus Points
1Christophe114831970.5799-34
2Adam Law109881970.5536-68
3Jeremy106911970.53811-18
4Just Simon102951970.5186-67
5Luke G101841850.5466-67
6ZeistPriest95801750.5430-07
7BearHands90841740.5176-67
8NickyBonz90691590.5660-06
9DJNi76701460.5218-46
10Tommy71441150.61711-13
11GirlCasual63551180.5340-05
12Mark S58591170.4960-07
13Kaan57561130.5040-02
14Sensei Scott56721280.4380-03
15Arran D4934830.5900-06
16mklip20013638740.4860-06
17Fishtown Simon3020500.6000-03
18Benjamin Thornton2935640.4530-01
19Keyon Talieh2831590.4750-02
20heresgary2729560.4825-7

