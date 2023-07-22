Tom Aspinall ‘simply too good, too strong’ | UFC London Readers Picks

Jump to
It’s time for UFC London. Tonight the Octagon is in the UK, where it hopes to show off some of the best and brightest talent Great Britain has to offer. The headline for this one is heavyweight Tom Aspinall taking on the visiting Marcin Tybura.
The co-main is the ever-popular Molly McCann facing dangerous submission fighter Julija Stoliarenko. Outside of those fights there are few more interesting contests, like Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili and Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad.
The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight. There’s also extra analysis from Tommy, who went 11-1 with his picks for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Silva last week.
I would include a link to last week’s Readers Picks here, but I actually didn’t do the article last week. Sorry everyone. Let’s just say that being the parent to a three-year-old is wonderful but also includes the possibility to blow up any day’s plans on zero notice.
UFC London Readers Picks
Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Readers’ Pick: Tom Aspinall (100%)
Tommy: Aspinall simply too good too strong everywhere the fight goes. Tko round 2 for Aspinall
Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Readers’ Pick: Molly McCann (81.3%)
Tommy: Hopefully with the crowd behind her Molly can pull off one of her lethal strikes and finish the fight. Molly overwhelms her and finishes the fight with a 3rd round tko
Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
Readers’ Pick: Nathaniel Wood (81.3%)
Tommy: Wood should win this fight got the speed and home advantage should see him edge a close fight. Wood by decision
Andre Muniz vs. Paul Craig
Readers’ Pick: Andre Muniz (62.5%)
Tommy: Muniz is the better grappler out of the 2 but you always have to be wary going to ground with Craig. Muniz does enough to win by decision
Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam
Readers’ Pick: Tie.
Tommy: Herbert should win this one but I’m siding with Ziam on this one. If he can keep clear of Herbert’s power I think Ziam will secure a few takedowns and grind out the win. Ziam by decision
Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao
Readers’ Pick: Lerone Murphy (81.3%)
Tommy: Unsure on this one bit of a coin toss buy hey I’m British so I’m going for Murphy
Murphy by decision.
Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
Readers’ Pick: Danny Roberts (75%)
Tommy: Roberts is just too skilled in my opinion and the 21 months inactivity of parsons is a worry
Roberts by tko Rd 2.
Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez
Readers’ Pick: Joel Alvarez (75%)
Tommy: Diakiese always flatters to deceive Alvarez will be too good and control the fight
Alvarez wins by submission Rd 2.
Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
Readers’ Pick: Jamal Pogues (56.3%)
Tommy: 50/50 fight. I’m gonna go with the quicker and more athletic fighter in a borefest.
Pogues by decision.
Bryan Barberena vs. Makhmud Muradov
Readers’ Pick: Makhmud Muradov (68.8%)
Tommy: Muradov skills should be too much for Barberena and long as he doesn’t tire himself out he will get the job done. Muradov by decision.
Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
Readers’ Pick: Ketlen Vieira (87.5%)
Tommy: Viera will control the fight not very exciting but will grind out a win.
Viera by decision
Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Readers’ Pick: Yanal Ashmouz (81.3%)
Tommy: Again a 50/50 one I’m again gonna go for the Brit and although he’s quite wild with his shots will catch Ashmouz and Duncan will secure a tight win. Duncan by decision.
Bruna Brasil vs. Shauna Bannon
Readers’ Pick: Shauna Bannon (56.3%)
Tommy: Brasil apart from the kick on the contender series I haven’t been too impressed.
Too be honest haven’t seen much of Bannon but she’s Irish so that’s good enough for me lol.
Bannon by decision.
Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez
Readers’ Pick: Jafel Filho (75%)
Tommy: Filho should win this fight Barez,s record looks impressive but lots of fights against journeymen makes it less impressive. Filho wins by decision.
Who gets a Performance of the Night award?
Readers’ Pick: Tom Aspinall (75%), Molly McCann (25%), Andre Muniz (25%).
Tommy: Tom Aspinall will show exactly why he’s so highly rated and put on a show. Gonna go for Muniz, too. I think his fight with Craig will be a good technical match and showcase his skillset
Which fight gets Fight of the Night?
Readers’ Pick: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili (50%)
Tommy: Possibly Muradov and Barberena could be a barnburner this one.
Which fight are you most excited for?
Readers’ Pick: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili (43.8%)
Tommy: Definitely Tom Aspinall so proud of him as a fellow Brit and hopefully a future UFC Champion
Leaderboard
Christophe remains at the top of the leaderboard heading into UFC London. However, Adam Law is close behind him. Jeremy trails him thanks to a stellar 11-1 record last week.
|Position
|Community Member
|Correct
|Incorrect
|Total Picks
|%
|Week 16 Record
|Bonus Points
|1
|Christophe
|114
|83
|197
|0.579
|9-3
|4
|2
|Adam Law
|109
|88
|197
|0.553
|6-6
|8
|3
|Jeremy
|106
|91
|197
|0.538
|11-1
|8
|4
|Just Simon
|102
|95
|197
|0.518
|6-6
|7
|5
|Luke G
|101
|84
|185
|0.546
|6-6
|7
|6
|ZeistPriest
|95
|80
|175
|0.543
|0-0
|7
|7
|BearHands
|90
|84
|174
|0.517
|6-6
|7
|8
|NickyBonz
|90
|69
|159
|0.566
|0-0
|6
|9
|DJNi
|76
|70
|146
|0.521
|8-4
|6
|10
|Tommy
|71
|44
|115
|0.617
|11-1
|3
|11
|GirlCasual
|63
|55
|118
|0.534
|0-0
|5
|12
|Mark S
|58
|59
|117
|0.496
|0-0
|7
|13
|Kaan
|57
|56
|113
|0.504
|0-0
|2
|14
|Sensei Scott
|56
|72
|128
|0.438
|0-0
|3
|15
|Arran D
|49
|34
|83
|0.590
|0-0
|6
|16
|mklip2001
|36
|38
|74
|0.486
|0-0
|6
|17
|Fishtown Simon
|30
|20
|50
|0.600
|0-0
|3
|18
|Benjamin Thornton
|29
|35
|64
|0.453
|0-0
|1
|19
|Keyon Talieh
|28
|31
|59
|0.475
|0-0
|2
|20
|heresgary
|27
|29
|56
|0.482
|5-7
