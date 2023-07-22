UFC London results: Tom Aspinall makes quick work of Marcin Tybura

Tom Aspinall at UFC London. IMAGO/USA TODAY

Since UFC has started travelling again coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, their visits to the O2 Arena in London, England have become highlights of the year. The cards have become a spotlight for the promotion’s top talent from the U.K., and all of it has taken place in front of a loud, proud and chaotic crowd.

The promotion will return to the O2 this weekend for a jam-packed Fight Night card. Heavyweights will headline the evening, as heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura will meet.

Tom Aspinall looks to event sole promotional loss at UFC London

Aspinall is no stranger to the O2, having headlined at the venue in his two previous appearances. His last fight saw his momentum as a rising heavyweight name come to a sudden, unexpected end, as a knee injury forced him out of a five-round fight against Curtis Blaydes in just 15 seconds.

This weekend gives Aspinall a chance to bounce back from that unfortunate outing, although it won’t be easy. He’s going up against a talent with 17 UFC fights and a fair amount of momentum heading into this weekend. The 37-year-old has won four of his last five, and overcame Blagoy Ivanov on scorecards earlier this year.

Saturday marks Tybura’s first main event appearance in nearly six years. He notably fought in the headlining spot of a card in 2017, when he lost a unanimous decision to Fabricio Werdum.

Follow the action from UFC London all day, or night

Like any O2 card, England will be represented in excess. Local talents like Molly McCann, Lerone Murphy, Nathaniel Wood, Jai Herbert, Marc Diakiese and many others will be a part of what is expected to be a 15-fight evening.

Whether you’re watching in the evening in Europe or tracking some mid-day action in a more western timezone, we’ll have all the quick results and information you need as the bouts take place today. Check below for the latest highlights and results from UFC London. Also, join in on the discussion in the comment section, where we’ll be adding analysis and notes on the event throughout the day.

Quick Results

Main Card (3 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (punches) at 1:13 of Round 1

Easy work for Tom Aspinall! He TKOs Marcin Tybura in a little over 1 minute! 🔥🔥



Tybura didn't land a single strike according to the broadcast 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DdVJdBjLXb — FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct) July 22, 2023

Flyweight: Julija Stoliarenko def. Molly McCann via submission (armbar) at 1:55 of Round 1

JULIJA STOLIARENKO SUBMITS MOLLY MCCANN IN THE FIRST ROUND 😳 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/28g3i98PUW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 22, 2023

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 29-28)

Middleweight: Paul Craig def. Andre Muniz via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:40 of Round 2

PAUL CRAIG ELBOWS FOR THE MIDDLWEIGHT DEBUT WIN #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/KDAQFzH9tO — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 22, 2023

Lightweight: Fares Ziam def. Jai Herbert via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27)

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy def. Josh Culibao via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-27)

Bantamweight: Daniel Marcos def. Davey Grant via split decision (29-28 Grant, 29-28 Marcos & 29-28 Marcos)

Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET) (ESPN / UFC Fight Pass)

Welterweight: Jonny Parsons def. Danny Roberts via TKO (punches) at 4:57 of Round 2

Jonny Parsons wants Paddy the Baddy next! 👀 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/fjSiLvnzSf — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) July 22, 2023

Lightweight: Joel Alvarez def. Marc Diakiese via submission (head and arm choke) at 4:26 of Round 2

Joel Alvarez gets his 17th submission win of his career 💪 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/xkpNg5kxFk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 22, 2023

Jafel Filho wastes no time with a first round submission to start #UFCLondon 👏 pic.twitter.com/NFYzLqXj5l — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 22, 2023

