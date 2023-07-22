Cowboy vs. Shlemenko: Results and highlight video Shlemenko quickly taps Cowboy

Cowboy vs. Shlemenko is happening today/tonight. That’s right, UFC vet Alex Cowboy Oliveira is facing off with former Bellator champion Alexander Shlemenko in Omsk, Russia under a promotion Shlemenko owns. MMA is weird, man. And the event is being streamed for free (check it out below).

SFC 8: Alexander Shlemenko vs. Alex Oliviera takes place on Friday, July 21 at 12 p.m. ET.

Cowboy vs. Shlemenko Results and Highlights

Alexander Shlemenko (63-15-1) 🇷🇺 def. Alex Oliveira (25-15-1) 🇧🇷 via subsmission (guillotine) at 1:58 of Rd 1; middleweight

STORM SHLEMENKO FIRST ROUND GUILLOTINE. Wow. Always had a nasty front choke. Made easy work of Brazilian Cowboy #SFC8 pic.twitter.com/RPijWfJStB — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 21, 2023

Aleksandr Osetrov def Jackson Loureiro KO/TKO, 5:00 R1

A. Podmarev def Thiago Frasson KO/TKO

A. Gairbekov def Youssef Ghrairi Submission

Evgeny Morozov def Alim Saidov Unanimous Dec

Akhmed Musaev def Maksim Kirzo KO/TKO, 2:05 R2

Roman Arakelyan def Alisher Asamov Unanimous Dec

Nikita Boltabaev def Shaxboz Yujakov Sub, 3:18 R2

Andrey Pulyaev def Khuseyn Merzoev KO/TKO, 2:20 R1

A. Zyryanov def Sergey Penyevskoy Sub, 1:51 R1

Vladlena Petrova def Anna Ermakova KO/TKO, 4:59 R2

Dmitriy Vezhenko def Yuri Filinskikh Unanimous Dec

Agasif Alikberov def Sergey Tolmachev Sub, 4:02 R1

Free live stream

You can watch the event live, for free, on YouTube (we think). Check the stream below when it goes live at 8:30 a.m ET on July 21.

