Cowboy vs. Shlemenko: Results and highlight video Shlemenko quickly taps Cowboy

Watch Alex Cowboy Oliveira fight Alexander Shlemenko at SF 8 live from Russia, for free. Cowboy vs. Shlemenko is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 days ago

Cowboy vs. Shlemenko is happening today/tonight. That’s right, UFC vet Alex Cowboy Oliveira is facing off with former Bellator champion Alexander Shlemenko in Omsk, Russia under a promotion Shlemenko owns. MMA is weird, man. And the event is being streamed for free (check it out below).

shlemenko fighting championship 1 4
Start time and date

SFC 8: Alexander Shlemenko vs. Alex Oliviera takes place on Friday, July 21 at 12 p.m. ET.

Cowboy vs. Shlemenko Results and Highlights

  • Alexander Shlemenko (63-15-1) 🇷🇺 def. Alex Oliveira (25-15-1) 🇧🇷 via subsmission (guillotine) at 1:58 of Rd 1; middleweight
  • Aleksandr Osetrov def Jackson Loureiro KO/TKO, 5:00 R1
  • A. Podmarev def Thiago Frasson KO/TKO
  • A. Gairbekov def Youssef Ghrairi Submission
  • Evgeny Morozov def Alim Saidov Unanimous Dec
  • Akhmed Musaev def Maksim Kirzo KO/TKO, 2:05 R2
  • Roman Arakelyan def Alisher Asamov Unanimous Dec
  • Nikita Boltabaev def Shaxboz Yujakov Sub, 3:18 R2
  • Andrey Pulyaev def Khuseyn Merzoev KO/TKO, 2:20 R1
  • A. Zyryanov def Sergey Penyevskoy Sub, 1:51 R1
  • Vladlena Petrova def Anna Ermakova KO/TKO, 4:59 R2
  • Dmitriy Vezhenko def Yuri Filinskikh Unanimous Dec
  • Agasif Alikberov def Sergey Tolmachev Sub, 4:02 R1

Free live stream

You can watch the event live, for free, on YouTube (we think). Check the stream below when it goes live at 8:30 a.m ET on July 21.

