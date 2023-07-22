Subscribe
MF & DAZN: X Series Misfits Boxing: X Series 008
0

Misfits Boxing X Series 008 results and highlights: NichLMAO wins bizarre ‘survivor tag’ fight

Misfits Boxing X Series 008 had fights and farces. Check out everything that happened here.

By: Tim Bissell | 23 hours ago
Misfits Boxing X Series 008 results and highlights: NichLMAO wins bizarre ‘survivor tag’ fight
Misfits Boxing MF & DAZN X Series 008 official poster.

Start time and date

Misfits Boxing 008 takes place tonight (Saturday, July 22, 2023) at 8 p.m. ET.

Results and Highlights

  • Deen The Great and Walid Sharks def. Yuddy Gang TV and Ayye Pap (tag team bout) via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37).
  • Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba was cancelled after Bamba was not medically cleared to compete
  • Alan Belcher def. Chase DeMoor via TKO, round 3 (2:15).
  • The AK Guy def. Sellers via TKO, round 3 (2:16)
  • Corn def. Unbaer via TKO, round 4 (1:30)

Misfits Boxing X Series 008 Live streams

MF x DAZN: X Series 008 will air exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries. Viewers who want to watch Misfits Boxing in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!

