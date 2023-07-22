Misfits Boxing X Series 008 results and highlights: NichLMAO wins bizarre ‘survivor tag’ fight

Misfits Boxing MF & DAZN X Series 008 official poster.

Misfits Boxing 008 takes place tonight (Saturday, July 22, 2023) at 8 p.m. ET.

NichLMAO def. Swarmz, BDave and Ryan Johnston (survivor tag) via 117 points

Two vicious shots from @nichlmao were enough for B Dave to tag out 😤#XSeries008 pic.twitter.com/q1rj4Ha4tm — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) July 23, 2023

Our Survivor main event is LIVE on DAZN 👇#XSeries008 pic.twitter.com/crWwUlP9Zm — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) July 23, 2023

Deen The Great and Walid Sharks def. Yuddy Gang TV and Ayye Pap (tag team bout) via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37).

Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba was cancelled after Bamba was not medically cleared to compete

Alan Belcher def. Chase DeMoor via TKO, round 3 (2:15).

The AK Guy def. Sellers via TKO, round 3 (2:16)

A hard jab sends a bloody James Sellers packing and @TheAKGuy gets the victory 💪#XSeries008 pic.twitter.com/Sa5XooYXgl — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) July 23, 2023

Corn def. Unbaer via TKO, round 4 (1:30)

Jack Grady def. The Magic Crasher via TKO, round 2 (0:56)

Jack Grady sent The Magic Crasher to sleep 💤



Watch #XSeries 008 Countdown Show LIVE on DAZN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/TXVwz3RGac July 22, 2023

Misfits Boxing X Series 008 Live streams

MF x DAZN: X Series 008 will air exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries. Viewers who want to watch Misfits Boxing in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

