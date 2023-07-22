Misfits Boxing X Series 008 results and highlights: NichLMAO wins bizarre ‘survivor tag’ fight

Jump to
Start time and date
Misfits Boxing 008 takes place tonight (Saturday, July 22, 2023) at 8 p.m. ET.
Results and Highlights
- NichLMAO def. Swarmz, BDave and Ryan Johnston (survivor tag) via 117 points
- Deen The Great and Walid Sharks def. Yuddy Gang TV and Ayye Pap (tag team bout) via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37).
- Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba was cancelled after Bamba was not medically cleared to compete
- Alan Belcher def. Chase DeMoor via TKO, round 3 (2:15).
- The AK Guy def. Sellers via TKO, round 3 (2:16)
- Corn def. Unbaer via TKO, round 4 (1:30)
- Jack Grady def. The Magic Crasher via TKO, round 2 (0:56)
Misfits Boxing X Series 008 Live streams
MF x DAZN: X Series 008 will air exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries. Viewers who want to watch Misfits Boxing in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.
In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.
In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.
DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:
|Mobile Devices
|TV/Streaming Devices
|Gaming Consoles
|iPhone
|Amazon Fire TV
|PlayStation® 4
|iPad
|Amazon Fire TV Stick
|PlayStation® 5
|Android Phones
|Android TV
|Xbox One
|Android Tablets
|Apple TV
|Xbox Series X|S
|Amazon Fire Tablet
|Google Chromecast
|LG Smart TV
|LG Smartcast
|Panasonic Smart TV
|Roku TV
|Roku Stick
|Samsung Smart TV
|Sony Smart TV
|VIZIO SmartCast TV
|Xfinity X1
|Xfinity flex
Bloody Elbow excels at covering fight-related nonsense like Misfits Boxing. We do it for the eyeballs and the ad revenue and to amuse our loyal audience who appreciates that nonsense is a big part of the combat carnival.
We also do some of the most serious reporting and hard-hitting opinion pieces in the game. We’re independent and answer to you, our readers. Subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with the whole range and variety of what we do.
Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!
Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.
About the author