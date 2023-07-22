Misfits Boxing: X Series 008: Fight card, start time, live streams *UPDATED

Preview

KSI’s Misfits Boxing is back this weekend with another fight card that offers a mix of combat sports, entertainment and weirdness. This event, MF & DAZN: X Series 008) is highlighted by a bout of ‘Survivor Tag’ which will involve four fighters tagging each other in and out of a fight, which the winner being the last person standing. Sounds very strange and convoluted on paper, will likely be a total mess in practice. Time to watch and find out!

Also on the card is former UFC fighter and BKFC heavyweight champion Alan Belcher, who is making his Misfits Boxing debut. He was supposed to be fighting pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. (who lost to Greg Hardy on a previous X Series show). However, Chase DeMoor (famed for his scuffle with Nate Diaz on Bourbon Street has stepped in to replace Rahman. Belcher was recently stripped of his BKFC title because he reportedly would not accept a title defence opposite Ben Rothwell.

Misfits Boxing staple Anthony Taylor will also be fighting Paul Bamba on the card. There will also be a tag team boxing match (a format Misfits has tried before) featuring Deen The Great and Ree Mo vs. Kimbo Slice Jr. and OJ Rose. In that bout fighters will be able to tag in their team mate to take over when they get hurt or tired.

Rounding out the fight card are Brandon Herrera vs. Ac7ionman, Unbaer vs. Corn, Alex Stein vs. Mo Deen and The Magic Crasher vs. Jack Grandy.

Misfits Boxing X Series 008 Full Fight card

NichLMAO vs. Swarmz vs BDave vs Ryan Johnston; Survivor Tag

Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba

Alan Belcher vs. Chase DeMoor

Deen The Great and Walid Sharks vs. Yuddy Gang TV and Ayye Pap; Tag Team

Brandon Herrera vs. Ac7ionman

Unbaer vs. Corn

Alex Stein vs. Mo Deen

The Magic Crasher vs. Jack Grady

Alex Stein vs. Mo Deen was removed from the card after Stein’s publicity stunt at the pre-fight press conference.

Misfits Boxing X Series 008 takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Alan Belcher vs. Michael Bisping back at UFC 159 in 2013. IMAGO/USA TODAY

Tickets

Misfits Boxing X series 008 takes place at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are available here.

Live streams

MF x DAZN: X Series 008 will air exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

