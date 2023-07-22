Subscribe
MF & DAZN: X Series Misfits Boxing: X Series 008
0

Misfits Boxing: X Series 008: Fight card, start time, live streams *UPDATED

Misfits Boxing is live on Saturday night with X Series 008. The fight card is headlined by a first of its kind 'survivor tag' fight.

By: Tim Bissell | 24 hours ago

Preview

KSI’s Misfits Boxing is back this weekend with another fight card that offers a mix of combat sports, entertainment and weirdness. This event, MF & DAZN: X Series 008) is highlighted by a bout of ‘Survivor Tag’ which will involve four fighters tagging each other in and out of a fight, which the winner being the last person standing. Sounds very strange and convoluted on paper, will likely be a total mess in practice. Time to watch and find out!

Also on the card is former UFC fighter and BKFC heavyweight champion Alan Belcher, who is making his Misfits Boxing debut. He was supposed to be fighting pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. (who lost to Greg Hardy on a previous X Series show). However, Chase DeMoor (famed for his scuffle with Nate Diaz on Bourbon Street has stepped in to replace Rahman. Belcher was recently stripped of his BKFC title because he reportedly would not accept a title defence opposite Ben Rothwell.

Misfits Boxing staple Anthony Taylor will also be fighting Paul Bamba on the card. There will also be a tag team boxing match (a format Misfits has tried before) featuring Deen The Great and Ree Mo vs. Kimbo Slice Jr. and OJ Rose. In that bout fighters will be able to tag in their team mate to take over when they get hurt or tired.

Rounding out the fight card are Brandon Herrera vs. Ac7ionman, Unbaer vs. Corn, Alex Stein vs. Mo Deen and The Magic Crasher vs. Jack Grandy.

Misfits Boxing X Series 008 Full Fight card

  • NichLMAO vs. Swarmz vs BDave vs Ryan Johnston; Survivor Tag
  • Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba 
  • Alan Belcher vs. Chase DeMoor 
  • Deen The Great and Walid Sharks vs. Yuddy Gang TV and Ayye Pap; Tag Team
  • Brandon Herrera vs. Ac7ionman
  • Unbaer vs. Corn 
  • Alex Stein vs. Mo Deen 
  • The Magic Crasher vs. Jack Grady 

Alex Stein vs. Mo Deen was removed from the card after Stein’s publicity stunt at the pre-fight press conference.

‘Welcome to America’ – Alex Stein throws ‘pork’ at Muslim opponent, banned from Misfits Boxing 8

Start time and date

Misfits Boxing X Series 008 takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

MMA: UFC 159-Bisping vs Belcher Apr 27, 2013; Newark, NJ, USA; Michael Bisping (red gloves) competes against Alan Belcher (blue gloves) during UFC 159 at the Prudential Center. Newark Prudential Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPenner-USAxTODAYxSportsx 7241620
Alan Belcher vs. Michael Bisping back at UFC 159 in 2013. IMAGO/USA TODAY

Tickets

Misfits Boxing X series 008 takes place at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are available here.

Live streams

MF x DAZN: X Series 008 will air exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!

Bloody Elbow excels at covering fight-related nonsense like Misfits Boxing. We do it for the eyeballs and the ad revenue and to amuse our loyal audience who appreciates that nonsense is a big part of the combat carnival. 

We also do some of the most serious reporting and hard-hitting opinion pieces in the game. We’re independent and answer to you, our readers. Subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with the whole range and variety of what we do.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Rumour: KSI’s Misfits Boxing inks former UFC KO artist for main event
KSI rumoured to have signed former UFC KO artist
Eddie Mercado | June 12
KSI smokes Joe Fournier in first round | Misfits 007 results and highlights
KSI vs. Joe Fournier results and highlights
Eddie Mercado | May 13
Read more stories