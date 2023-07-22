Who is Swarmz? Misfits to hold 4-man boxing tag bout

From the looks of it, influencer and celebrity boxing is here to stay. With these events happening more frequently and subsequently selling out arenas, it’s hard not to rubberneck a little bit. This weekend’s Misfits card will be debuting a new format, Survivor Tag. If that sounds wild to you, that’s because it is. But before we get to that, let’s take a look at one of the men competing in this 4-man tournament. His name is Swarmz.

Swarmz. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Who da fook is Swarmz?

Brandon Scott, better known as Swarmz, is a British rapper and newly minted boxer. In his youth, he was a talented footballer who played for several different teams including National League South club Whitehawk. By 2018, he’d finished his soccer career to pursue a music career.

Swarmz goes in on Deji

He’d end up a Youtube sensation with several viral singles, then in March, 2020, he was featured on KSI’s single, “Houdini”. Swarmz wouldn’t begin his boxing career until August of last year where he ended up facing KSI as a late replacement. KSI defeated him via second round knockout.

Undaunted, Swarmz signed on to face fellow Youtuber Kristen Hanby but withdrew a couple weeks out citing a need for “more time to prepare.” In January, he fought British BMX Youtuber Ryan Taylor and would register his first win via TKO after Taylor suffered an eye injury.

In May, Swarmz fought KSI’s younger brother, Deji Olatunji, but lost the fight via unanimous decision. That brings us to the present where he’ll be facing not one but three other men in the aforementioned Survivor Tag bout. Let’s have a gander at the rules for that.

Swarmz vs.Deji

Misfits Boxing Survivor Tag Rules

*Rules courtesy of Misfits Boxing

This is not a tag team bout, but a four-man fight to find the last man standing – it’s every man for himself

Only two fighters allowed in the ring at one time

The two fighters to start the bout will be decided by a fan vote on social media

Fighters can tag in and out of the action

Refusal to accept a tag into the ring will result in elimination

A fighter is not allowed to tag the same person consecutively

Any fighter knocked down is immediately eliminated

Once a fighter is eliminated the next fighter will be chosen clockwise from the corner of the eliminated fighter

It is boxed over 4×3 minute rounds

At the end of each round, the fighters in the ring are changed

If more than one fighter remains standing at the end of four rounds, the contest goes to the judges’ scorecards

Fighters are awarded 8-10 points per round, depending on their performance

Any fighter who does not participate in any given round will be awarded 9 points

Swarmz will be facing these three men:

NichLMAO

B Dave

Ryan Johnston

MF & DAZN: X Series 008 goes down this Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Call to action

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. Please subscribe to our podcast Substack, as well. We’re constantly refining to try and provide our readers and listeners with the best, most current MMA news and opinions.

Follow us as @BloodyElbow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and at BloodyElbow.Substack.com & BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author