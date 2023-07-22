Misfits Boxing 8: Tag team wins fight, immediately starts fighting each other

Misfits Boxing 8 was more farcical than usual

Misfits Boxing 8 is live tonight and the event has really made the promotion look bad. MF & DAZN: X Series 008 has been marred by late cancellations and opponent switches (some of which has happened during the actual show).

The product in the ring has also been especially poor. After UFC vet Alan Belcher pasted a oblivious Chase DeMoor, the event moved to a tag team boxing bout pitting Deen The Great and Walid Sharks against Yuddy Gang TV and Ayye Pap.

Deen The Great, MF’s lightweight champion and the person who had hotdogs thrown at him earlier in the week, was the only guy who was originally scheduled to be in this fight. After his initial tag team partner fell out of the bout, he was given Walid Sharks as a new partner.

He and Sharks fought at MF & DAZN: X Series 003 last September, with Deen winning a close contest. These two have been jawing at each other ever since and even scuffled during the pre-fight press conference.

The pair have moderate boxing skills, so they easily won the tag team contest. However, the interesting part happened after wards.

Almost as soon as the fight was over the pair started fighting each other. See that below.

After this scuffle the production attempted to interview the pair together, though that devolved into infantile taunts and more attempts to fight each other. Seems like these two will be having a rematch in the near future, perhaps on the undercard of KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

