George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes: Fight card, start time, live streams

Preview

George Kambosos Jr. lost his WBA (Super), IBF, WHO and The Ring lightweight titles in a unanimous decision loss to Devin Haney in June 2022, making Haney the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Kambosos triggered his rematch clause and attempted to take the titles back the following October, but was defeated again. Both of these high profile losses (the only in his 22 fight pro career) came on his home turf of Melbourne, Australia.

Looking to rebound, Kambosos is stateside this weekend with a fight at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. There he will meet the experience Brit Maxi Hughes, hoping an impressive showing can catapult him towards another title fight.

Also on the card is US Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis, who is 8-0 since turning pro. On this card he will meet the 28-3 Belgian Francesco Patera

San Diego’s Giovanni Santillan, 30-0 (16 KOs), is also on the card. He’s due to face the 24-6 Ecuadorian Erick Bone.

The undefeated Trey Isley is also set to compete. He will stake is 9-0 record against journeyman Antonio Todd, who is 14-8.

George Kambosos Jr. open workout.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Full Fight card

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes; Lightweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Fancesco Patera; Lightweight

Giovani Santillan vs. Erick Bone; Welterweight

Troy Isley vs. Antonio Todd; Middleweight

Mike Balogun vs. Hemo Ahio; Heavyweight

Roney Hines vs. Michael Pirotton; Heavyweight

Stephan Shaw vs. Joseph Goodall; Heavyweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Willie Harvey; Heavyweight

George Kamobos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes takes place on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The main card is due to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ringwalks are slated for 11 p.m. ET. Though this is subject to change.

Tickets

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes takes place at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Tickets are still available for purchase. If you are in the area you can pick them up here.

Live streams

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes will be broadcast on ESPN+.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

ESPN+ can be viewed on the following platforms and devices.

Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex Thanks June!

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author