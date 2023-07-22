George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes: Fight card, start time, live streams

Jump to
George Kambosos Jr. lost his WBA (Super), IBF, WHO and The Ring lightweight titles in a unanimous decision loss to Devin Haney in June 2022, making Haney the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.
Kambosos triggered his rematch clause and attempted to take the titles back the following October, but was defeated again. Both of these high profile losses (the only in his 22 fight pro career) came on his home turf of Melbourne, Australia.
Looking to rebound, Kambosos is stateside this weekend with a fight at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. There he will meet the experience Brit Maxi Hughes, hoping an impressive showing can catapult him towards another title fight.
Also on the card is US Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis, who is 8-0 since turning pro. On this card he will meet the 28-3 Belgian Francesco Patera
San Diego’s Giovanni Santillan, 30-0 (16 KOs), is also on the card. He’s due to face the 24-6 Ecuadorian Erick Bone.
The undefeated Trey Isley is also set to compete. He will stake is 9-0 record against journeyman Antonio Todd, who is 14-8.
George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Full Fight card
- George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes; Lightweight
- Keyshawn Davis vs. Fancesco Patera; Lightweight
- Giovani Santillan vs. Erick Bone; Welterweight
- Troy Isley vs. Antonio Todd; Middleweight
- Mike Balogun vs. Hemo Ahio; Heavyweight
- Roney Hines vs. Michael Pirotton; Heavyweight
- Stephan Shaw vs. Joseph Goodall; Heavyweight
- Jeremiah Milton vs. Willie Harvey; Heavyweight
Start time and date
George Kamobos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes takes place on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The main card is due to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ringwalks are slated for 11 p.m. ET. Though this is subject to change.
Tickets
George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes takes place at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Tickets are still available for purchase. If you are in the area you can pick them up here.
Live streams
George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes will be broadcast on ESPN+.
A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.
