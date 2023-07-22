Subscribe
Boxing George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes
0

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes: Fight card, start time, live streams

George Kambosos Jr. is looking to rebound against losses to Devin Haney. He'll meet British fighter Maxi Hughes in Oklahoma this Saturday.

By: Tim Bissell | 24 hours ago

Preview

George Kambosos Jr. lost his WBA (Super), IBF, WHO and The Ring lightweight titles in a unanimous decision loss to Devin Haney in June 2022, making Haney the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Kambosos triggered his rematch clause and attempted to take the titles back the following October, but was defeated again. Both of these high profile losses (the only in his 22 fight pro career) came on his home turf of Melbourne, Australia.

Looking to rebound, Kambosos is stateside this weekend with a fight at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. There he will meet the experience Brit Maxi Hughes, hoping an impressive showing can catapult him towards another title fight.

Also on the card is US Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis, who is 8-0 since turning pro. On this card he will meet the 28-3 Belgian Francesco Patera

San Diego’s Giovanni Santillan, 30-0 (16 KOs), is also on the card. He’s due to face the 24-6 Ecuadorian Erick Bone.

The undefeated Trey Isley is also set to compete. He will stake is 9-0 record against journeyman Antonio Todd, who is 14-8.

George Kambosos Jr. open workout.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Full Fight card

  • George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes; Lightweight
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Fancesco Patera; Lightweight
  • Giovani Santillan vs. Erick Bone; Welterweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Antonio Todd; Middleweight
  • Mike Balogun vs. Hemo Ahio; Heavyweight
  • Roney Hines vs. Michael Pirotton; Heavyweight
  • Stephan Shaw vs. Joseph Goodall; Heavyweight
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Willie Harvey; Heavyweight

Start time and date

George Kamobos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes takes place on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The main card is due to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ringwalks are slated for 11 p.m. ET. Though this is subject to change.

Tickets

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes takes place at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Tickets are still available for purchase. If you are in the area you can pick them up here

Live streams

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes will be broadcast on ESPN+.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

ESPN+ can be viewed on the following platforms and devices.

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
Thanks June!

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
And still! Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos 2 full fight video highlights
And still! Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos 2 full fight video highlights
Tim Bissell | October 16
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 full event results, highlight videos
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 full event results, highlight videos
Anton Tabuena | October 15
Read more stories