UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura fight card, start time, live stream

This weekend’s premier mma fight card is UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura, and it’s happening this Saturday (July 22nd) from the storied O2 Arena in London, England. There are 11 UFC fighters on the docket who are native to the United Kingdom, so that should really boost up an already boisterous English crowd. With that, the two London fighters in the main and co-main events are being served up favorable matchups for their home games.

The marquee matchup of the evening is getting the return of a heavyweight prospect, Tom Aspinall, paired up with a streaking veteran in Marcin Tybura. The UFC’s #5 ranked heavyweight in Aspinall has been on the shelf since suffering that nasty knee injury against Curtis Blaydes almost a year ago to the day, and in the same exact venue he’ll be competing in on Saturday night.

Before blowing out his knee, Aspinall was terrorizing the division by finishing all-five of his UFC victories before the start of the 3rd round. That includes submissions over Andrei Arlovski and Alexander Volkov. It’ll be interesting to see how he rebounds from such a horrific injury, especially against the promotion’s #10 ranked, Tybura, who does not lose often at all. Since 2020, Marcin has posted up a highly respectable 7-1 run, and had the pleasure of handing out the first career loss to the previously undefeated Alexandr Romanov.

As for this UFC fight night’s co-main event, London’s own Molly McCann will go at it with Lithuania’s Julija Stoliarenko. The last two-times McCann made the walk in London, she managed to melt her opponents with marvelous spinning elbows. With Stoliarenko being much more of a ground fighter than a striker, Molly just might get the moments she needs to make some more magic happen in the O2 Arena. If this fight does hit the ground, though, Julija defintiely has the tools to sniff out a submission, and McCann does have a set of sub losses on her record.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura takes place on July 15th at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event starts at 3 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 12 p.m. ET.

How to watch

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura is available on ESPN+ for current subscribers, and can also be seen on ESPN. The event is scheduled to start live at 12:00pm ET, 9:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Full UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura fight card

Main card

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura: Heavyweight

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko: (W) Flyweight

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam: Lightweight

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao: Featherweight

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili: Featherweight

André Muniz vs. Paul Craig: Middleweight

Prelims

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura

The next event after UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura is UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2, and that will go down at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Capping off the event will be a rematch between a set of former interim lightweight champions, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, with the winner being awarded the BMF title. Their first war was one for the ages, so there’s an excellent chance that the second installment will be just as fire. The co-main event for UFC 291 should also be a banger when the former light heavyweight champion, Jan Błachowicz, welcomes the former middleweight champ, Alex Pereira, to 205-pounds.

