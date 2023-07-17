Sumo Stomp! Nagoya Basho Day 9 results and highlights

The 2023 Grand Tournament of Sumo rolls on this month with the Nagoya basho, which takes place from July 8 to July 23 at the poorly air-conditioned Aichi Prefectorial Arena in the sweltering Nagoya, Japan (look at all the fans in the crowd). Bloody Elbow is your home for all the news, highlights and updates as this year’s field of competitors face off for the first time in an attempt to hold or better their place on the banzuke (rankings document).

You can stream this tournament via NHK World, both live and on demand. This can be done on their website via your web browser or the NHK World app on Apple and Android products. The live shows happen around 4:10 a.m. ET. Highlights are often shown at 12:30 a.m and are then available on demand.

For just bout replays you can download the official Grand Sumo app on Android and Apple products. That app will have all bouts, without much delay, but it will all be in Japanese and feature unavoidable spoilers.

You can also try your luck on YouTube.

For a preview of this month's tournament you can check out my Five Reasons to watch post and my breakdown of the Nagoya banzuke (below).

The results below only refer to the makuuchi division. For lower division results, please visit sumo.or.jp.

Please jump in the comments to share your thoughts on the tournament

Day 1

Results

Hakuoho (M17, 0-1) def. Aoiyama (M17, 0-1) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Endo (M16, 1-0) def. Bushozan (M16, 0-1) via uwatedashinage (pulling over arm throw)

Takarafuji (M15, 1-0) def. Ryuden (M15, 0-1) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Shonannoumi (M14, 1-0) def. Daishoho (M14, 0-1) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Gonoyama (M13, 1-0) def. Kotoshoho (M13, 0-1) via oshidashi

Chiyoshoma (M12, 1-0) def. Tsurugisho (M11, 0-1) via yorikiri

Kotoeko (M11, 1-0) def. Myogiryu (M10, 0-1) via yorikiri*

Hokutofuji (M9, 1-0) def. Kinbozan (M10, 0-1) via uwatedashinage*

Nishikifuji (M8, 1-0) def. Takanosho (M9, 0-1) via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Tamawashi (M8, 1-0) def. Sadanoumi (M7, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Takayasu (M7, 1-0) def. Oho (M6, 0-1) via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Hokuseiho (M6, 1-0) def. Onosho (M5, 0-1) via yorikiri

Hiradoumi (M5, 1-0) def. Ura (M4, 0-1) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Meisei (M3, 1-0) def. Asanoyama (M4, 0-1) via abisetaoshi (backward force down)*

Kotonowaka (K, 1-0) def. Midorifuji (M3, 0-1) via tsukitaoshi (frontal thrust down)

Wakamotoharu (S, 1-0) def. Mitakeumi (M3, 0-1) via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Daieisho (S, 1-0) def. Shodai (M2, 0-1) via oshidashi

Hoshoryu (S, 1-0) def. Tobizaru (M1, 0-1) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Nishikigi (M1, 1-0) def. Kirishima (O, 0-1) via fusen (default)

Terunofuji (Y, 1-0) def. Abi (K, 0-1) via oshidashi

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Well we are off to a bit of a bummer to start the Nagoya basho. Earlier this week we learned that Takakeisho had pulled out of the tournament due to meniscus issues on both knees. And on Day 1 we found out that new ozeki Kirishima was out due to a rib problem (maybe due to his epic wars with Nishikigi and Wakamotoharu during his cross training at their heyas).

Those two not being around provide a big opportunity for Daieisho, Wakamotoharu and Hoshoryu this tournament. Those rikishi need double digit wins to get an ozeki promotion and now they don’t need to worry about two of the most dangerous opponents on the banzuke.

Wakamotoharu (black) defeats Mitakeumi (magenta).

They do need to worry about Terunofuji, though. With Takakeisho and Kirishima out, he might be a shoe-in to win yusho again. He looked up for it on Day 1, dispatching of Abi with zero fuss.

Bout of the day for me is Hoshoryu and Tobizaru. Tobizaru makes everything weird and he didn’t disappoint here. He got Hoshoryu with a henka last tournament and almost fooled him with some trickery here, only the young sekiwake was able to stay off the ground for the split second he needed to get the win.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Tobizaru (lavender).

Our three rookies all got wins in their first ever makuuchi appearances. Super prospect Hakuoho beat Aoiyama (though, it wasn’t a walk in the park) while Gonoyama beat Kotoshoho and Shonannoumi bested Daishoho.

Hakuoho’s reaction after beating Aoiyama.

Day 2

Results

Hakuoho (M17, 2-0) def. Kagayaki (J1, 1-1) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Aoiyama (M17, 1-1) def. Bushozan (M16, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Endo (M16, 2-0) def. Ryuden (M15, 0-2) via yorikiri

Shonannoumi (M14, 2-0) def. Takarafuji (M15, 1-1) via kotenage (arm lock throw)

Kotoshoho (M13, 1-1) def. Daishoho (M14, 0-2) via yorikiri

Gonoyama (M13, 2-0) def. Chiyoshoma (M12, 1-1) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Kotoeko (M11, 2-0) def. Tsurugisho (M11, 0-2) via yorikiri*

Kinbozan (M10, 1-1) def. Myogiryu (M10, 0-2) via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)

Hokutofuji (M9, 2-0) def. Takanosho (M9, 0-2) via hatakikomi*

Nishikifuji (M8, 2-0) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi

Takayasu (M7, 2-0) def. Tamawashi (M7, 1-1) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Oho (M6, 1-1) def. Hokuseiho (M6, 1-1) via kotenage*

Asanoyama (M4, 1-1) def. Ura (M4, 0-2) via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Meisei (M3, 2-0) def. Kotonowaka (K, 1-1) via yorikiri

Abi (K, 1-1) def. Midorifuji (M3, 0-2) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Hoshoryu (S, 2-0) def. Shodai (M2, 0-2) via yorikiri*

Wakamotoharu (S, 2-0) def. Tobizaru (M1, 0-2) via yorikiri

Daieisho (S, 2-0) def. Mitakeumi (M2, 0-2) via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Nishikigi (M1, 2-0) def. Terunofuji (Y, 1-1) via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Nishikigi followed up a strong May tournament (9-6) with an amazing kinboshi winning performance against yokozuna Terunofuji on Day 2. Nishikigi lost to Terunofuji in the previous tournament, but was able to challenge the eventual champion more than most did that basho. This time around Nishikigi had Terunofuji’s number.

Nishikigi (green) defeats Terunofuji (black).

In their Day 2 bout Terunofuji went for the arm-barring force out move that he used throughout May, however, I think he was a little over-confident in thinking he could move Nishikigi around the same way he did Tobizaru and Hoshoryu. When Nishikigi felt Terunofuji putting so much pressure on his upper body, he engaged his massive thigh muscles, pivoted and was able to send that pressure towards the dirt with a beautiful sukuinage. The win gives Nishikigi his second career kinboshi.

Nishikigi (green) defeats Terunofuji (black).

On Day 2, Daieisho, Wakamotoharu and Hoshoryu continued to look in fine form as they chase ozeki promotion. The three rookies (Hakuoho, Shonannoumi and Gonoyama) also improved to 2-0.

Bout of the day has to be Nishikigi’s win over Terunofuji, but honourable mentions go to Oho’s war of attrition versus Hokuseiho, Hokutofuji’s back and forth win over Takanosho and Kotoeko giant-killing of Tsurugisho.

Hokutofuji (grey) defeats Takanosho (red).

Day 3

Results

Atamifuji (J1, 2-1) def. Aoiyama (M17, 0-3) via okuritaoshi (rear push down)

Takarafuji (M15, 1-2) def. Hakuoho (M17, 2-1) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Bushozan (M16, 1-2) def. Ryuden (M15, 0-3) via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Endo (M16, 3-0) def. Shonannoumi (M14, 2-1) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Gonoyama (M13, 3-0) def. Daishoho (M14, 0-3) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Chiyoshoma (M12, 2-1) Kotoshoho (M13, 1-2) via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Myogiryu (M10, 1-2) def. Tsurugisho (M11, 3-0) via yorikiri

Kinbozan (M10, 2-1) def. Kotoeko (M11, 2-1) via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Nishikifuji (M8, 3-0) def Hokutofuji (M9, 2-1) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Sadanoumi (M8, 1-2) def. Takanosho (M9, 0-3) via yorikiri

Tamawashi (M7, 2-1) def. Oho (M6, 1-2) via hatakikomi

Takayasu (M7, 3-0) def. Hokuseiho (M6, 1-2) via hikiotoshi*

Ura (M4, 1-2) def. Onosho (M5, 1-2) via okuridashi*

Asanoyama (M4, 2-1) def. Hiradoumi (M5, 1-2) via yorikiri*

Abi (K, 2-1) def. Meisei (M3, 2-1) via hatakikomi*

Kotonowaka (K, 2-1) Mitakeumi (M2, 0-3) via yorikiri

Daieisho (S, 3-0) def. Midorifuji (M3, 0-3) via oshidashi

Nishikigi (M1, 3-0) def. Hoshoryu (S, 2-1) via hatakikomi

Shodai (M2, 1-2) def. Wakamotoharu (S, 2-1) via oshidashi

Tobizaru (M1, 1-2) def. Terunofuji (Y, 1-2) via yorikiri*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Tobizaru was punked by Terunofuji in the last tournament. In May he was walked out of the ring like a toddler by the yokozuna, his face grimacing with pain as both his arms were hyper-extended. That move has been the lasting image of that entire tournament for me. And, from the looks of what happened today, it’s something Tobizaru had a hard time forgetting, too.

Terunofuji (black) beating Tobizaru (lavender) in May.

Tobi, who is known as one of the more light-hearted rikishi in sumo, showed a level of grit and meanness we’re not accustomed to from him. Off the tachiai Tobizaru immediately tried to stay busy with his hands, to prevent Terunofuji from locking them up in his kimedashi hold.

Terunofuji tried reaching for Tobizaru, by the Flying Monkey did a good job of maintaining range, though it did lead to him being backed all the way up to the straw. He kicked out a leg at Terunofuji’s knee, which gave him enough space to circle away from the boundary. He almost slipped on the clay (which is especially slippery in Nagoya), but was able to maintain his movement and establish a clinch with Terunofuji in the center of the dohyo.

From there Terunofuji established a grip on Tobizaru’s belt and then went for an inside trip. Tobizaru was too mobile, for that, though. He blocked that and then he blocked Terunofuji’s attempts at an underarm throw. At this point Terunofuji had pulled Tobizaru’s mawashi so high up he was wearing it like a bandeau.

Tobizaru kept his feet moving throughout, though, preventing Terunofuji from sitting down and summoning up all his strength. With Terunofuji starting to fade, Tobizaru kicked out Terunofuji’s right leg. That provoked a big reaction from big Teru, who charged forward and took Tobizaru to the edge again, but Tobizaru again slipped away. In slipping away Tobizaru got himself perpendicular to Terunofuji and was able to push him back and over the straw. Terunofuji, who was side-footed (and hurt), was unable to put on the brakes. And thus, the pillows rained down.

Sadly, Terunofuji hobbled out of the ring and you have to fear the worst for the recent tournament winner. That sweep attempt from Tobizaru may have damaged Terunofuji’s recently surgically repaired knee.

I think the fact that Tobizaru targeted Terunofuji’s legs speaks to how much he wanted to win this one and get payback for the embarrassing loss in May. The level of intensity and commitment from both men created one of the greatest bouts I’ve ever seen.

That’s two kinobshi on the career for Tobizaru, both of which have come against Terunofuji.

Other key bouts from this day include Daieisho smashing Midorifuji to go 3-0, Shodai waking up to beat Wakamotoharu and Nishikigi continuing to impress with a crafty win over Hoshoryu. Hakuoho took his first top division loss this day, being outfoxed by former sekiwake Takarafuji.

Day 4

Results

Aoiyama (M17, 2-2) def. Endo (M16, 3-1) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Hakuoho (M17, 3-1) def. Bushozan (M16, 1-3) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Takarafuji (M15, 3-1) def. Daishoho (M14, 0-4) via yorikiri

Gonoyama (M13, 4-0) def. Ryuden (M15, 0-4) via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Shonannoumi (M14, 3-1) def. Kotoshoho (M13, 1-3) via oshidashi

Kotoeko (M11, 3-1) def. Chiyoshoma (M12, 2-2) via yorikiri*

Tsurugisho (M11, 1-3) def. Kinbozan (M10) via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Hokutofuji (M9, 3-1) def. Myogiryu (M10, 1-3) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Takayasu (M7, 4-0) def. Takanosho (M9, 0-4) via hatakikomi

Tamawashi (M7, 3-1) def. Nishikifuji (M8, 3-1) via yorikiri

Oho (M6, 2-2) def. Nishikifuji (M8, 3-1) via yorikiri

Hokuseiho (M6, 2-2) def. Hiradoumi (M5, 1-3) via yorikiri

Asaonoyama (M4, 3-1) def. Onosho (M5, 1-3) via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Ura (M4, 2-2) def. Meisei (M3, 2-2) via oshidashi*

Abi (K, 3-1) def. Tobizaru (M1, 1-3) via oshidashi

Wakamotoharu (S, 3-1) def. Midorifuji (M3, 0-4) via hatakikomi

Nishikigi (M1, 4-0) def. Daieisho (S, 3-1) via hikkake (arm grabbing force out)*

Hoshoryu (S, 3-1) def. Mitakeumi (M2, 0-4) via yorikiri

Krisihima (O, 1-1-2) def. Kotonowaka (K, 2-2) via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Shodai (M2, 2-2) def. Terunofuji (1-3) via fusen (default)

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Well, Terunofuji is out. After his damaging loss to Tobizaru, the yokozuna submitted papers to the JSA stating he had a slipped disc and an injury to one of his vertebrae, which was actually sustained in training and not during the bout with Tobizaru. His absence gave Shodai the default win on Day 4.

As Terunofuji exits, Kirishima enters. The new ozeki was expected to be out all tournament nursing a bone bruise on his rib, returned on Day 4 and took on Kotonowaka. I had feared the worse for him, doing up against one of the strongest shovers in the game. But Kirishima showed that, either his injury is not as bad as expected, or he is just ‘him’ and could fight through it without showing any pain. He was able to withstand, turn and then push out Kotonowaka without too much trouble.

Kirishima (black) defeats Kotonowaka (mint).

Nishikigi might become the story of this tournament. He’s 4-0 after he beat Daieisho (who had looked dominant beforehand). Nishikigi has gotten to 4-0 after facing the hardest four man line-up you can expect to start a tournament. Day 1 he got a lucky fusen win over Kirishima, but then he beat Terunofuji and Hoshoryu. With all those big names out the way already, Nishikigi could finish this tournament with a big number of wins.

Nishikigi (green) defeats Daieisho (magenta).

In the last two tournaments, Midorifuji and Meisei came blasting out the gates only to fall away later. However, that’s because they were beating up rank-and-filers. Nishikigi is beating up elites and looking like the best version we’ve ever seen of him. He’s fighting the third and final sekiwake Wakamotoharu on Day 5.

Takayasu and Gonoyama are both 4-0, too. Takayasu looks to be healthy. And when he’s healthy he’s better than three quarters of the division. Gonoyama is showing impressive skills against the lowest ranked guys in the division, so it will be interesting what happens when he gets a step up in competition.

For bout of the day, I’m picking something lower on the banzuke. Kotoeko and Chiyoshoma are two of my favourite wrestlers. When they match-up, it’s a fascinating duel of Kotoeko’s upper body attacks versus Chiyoshoma’s lower body attacks. The Mongolian tried a few trips in this one, but Kotoeko was able to evade them and get chest to chest. From there he let his boulder-shoulders go to work and was able to force Chiyoshoma out.

Kotoeko (lilac) defeats Chiyoshoma (black).

These two have now faced eachother a whopping 21 times, which Kotoeko leading 14-7 in the match-up. The first time they collided was in 2012, in the sandanme division. Check out the video below to see how that went between the skinny 21-year-olds.

Day 5

Results

Roga (J2, 2-3) def. Bushozan (M16, 1-4) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Endo (M16, 4-1) def. Takarafuji (M15, 3-2) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Ryuden (M15, 1-4) def. Hakuoho (M17, 3-2) via yorikiri

Shonannoumi (M14, 4-1) def. Aoiyama (M17, 2-3) via oshidashi

Daishoho (M14, 1-4) def. Chiyoshoma (M12, 2-3) via yorikiri

Kotoshoho (M13, 2-3) Tsusugisho (M11, 1-4) via oshidashi

Gonoyama (M13, 5-0) def. Kotoeko (M11, 3-2) via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Myogriyu (M10, 2-3) def. Takanosho (M9, 0-5) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Kinbozan (M10, 3-2) Nishikifuji (M8, 3-2) via hatakikomi

Hokutofuji (M9, 3-1) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 1-3) via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Tamawashi (M7, 4-1) def. Onosho (M5, 1-4) via yoikiri*

Takayasu (M7, 5-0) def. Hiradoumi (M5, 1-4) via hatakikomi*

Ura (M4, 3-2) def. Oho (M6, 2-3) via oshidashi*

Hokuseiho (M6, 3-2) def. Asanoyama (M4, 3-2) via yorikiri

Midorifuji (M3, 1-4) def. Mitakeumi (M2, 0-5) via tsukiotoshi*

Kotonowaka (K, 3-2) def. Shodai (M2) via yorikiri*

Hoshoryu (S, 4-1) def. Abi (K, 3-2) via okuritaoshi (rear push down)*

Nishikigi (M1, 5-0) def. Wakamotoharu (S, 3-2) via yorikiri*

Daieisho (S, 4-1) def. Meisei (M3, 2-3) via oshidashi

Tobizaru (M1, 2-3) def. Kirishima (O, 1-2-2) via yorikiri*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Call this the tournament of the underdogs.

Nishikigi is now 5-0 after dispatching with Wakamotoharu with a quick yorikiri. With all the sekiwake out the way he will now get to face a decline in competition the rest of the way, with Kotonowaka and Abi the only san’yaku he’s yet to face.

Nishikigi (green) defeats Wakamotoharu (black).

The other wrestler who is 5-0 is another underdog, rookie Gonoyama. In focusing so much on Hakuoho (who had a dissapointing loss to Ryuden this day), we’ve forgettn about the man who has owned Hakuoho in the lower division. Gonoyama got his fifth win with a tremendous victory over Kotoeko. I doubt he can keep this pace up, but it’s fun to watch.

Gonoyama (blue) defeats Kotoeko (lilac).

The only other undefeated wrestler is Takayasu, who is looking to be in frightening form. If he can stay healthy, pretty sure he can keep this up. He smashed Hiradoumi on Day 5.

Takayasu (scarlet) defeats Hiradoumi (blue).

And then we have Tobizaru continuing to surprise us. Fresh off his thrilling win over Terunofuji, the Flying Ape has only gone and beaten Kirishima (who might still be suffering from a rib injury).

All these matches were fantastic, but for my bout of the day I need an Ura fix. On Day 5 Kirby dug his heels in and blasted Oho off the dohyo.

Ura (pink) defeats Oho (gold).

Honourable mention to Midorifuji getting his first win, after a marathon match with Mitakeumi.

Midorifuji (green) defeats Mitakeumi (magenta).

Day 6

Results

Endo (M16, 5-1) def. Mitoryu (J2, 3-3) via kirikaeshi (twisting backward knee trip)

Takarafuji (M15, 4-2) def. Aoiyama (M17, 2-4) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Daishoho (M14, 2-4) def. Bushozan (M16, 1-5) via yorikiri

Hakuoho (M17, 4-2) def. Gonoyama (M13, 5-1) via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Ryuden (M15, 2-4) def. Kotoshoho (M13, 2-4) via yorikiri

Chiyoshom (M12, 3-3) def. Shonannoumi (M14, 4-2) via yorikiri

Takanosho (M9, 1-5) def. Tsurugisho (M11, 1-5) via yorikiri

Hokutofuji (M9, 5-1) def. Kotoeko (M11, 3-3) via okuritaoshi (rear push down)*

Kinbozan (M10, 4-2) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 1-5) via yorikiri

Myogiryu (M10, 3-3) def. Nishikifuji (M8, 3-3) via hatakikomi

Tamawashi (M7, 5-1) def. Hiradoumi (M5, 1-5) via yorikiri*

Onosho (M5, 2-4) def. Takayasu (M7, 5-1) via oshidashi (frontal push out)*

Asaonoyama (M4, 4-2) def. Oho (M6, 2-4) via yorikiri

Ura (M4, 4-2) def. Hokuseiho (M6, 3-3) via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Tobizaru (M1, 3-3) def. Mitakeumi (M2, 0-6) via okuridashi

Nishikigi (M1, 6-0) def. Abi (K, 3-3) via oshidashi*

Kotonowaka (K, 4-2) def. Daieisho (S, 4-2) via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Hoshoryu (S, 5-1) def. Midorifuji (M3, 1-5) via sotogake (outside leg trip)

Wakamotoharu (S, 4-2) def. Meisei (M3, 2-4) via hatakikomi

Kirishima (O, 2-2-2) def. Shodai (M2, 2-4) via tsukiotoshi

Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Nishikigi is now 6-0 with all his wins coming over the san’yaku. On Day 7 he will meet komusubi Kotonowaka (who beat Diaiesho today) to try and complete his clean sweep of the upper rankers and put himself in firm control of this basho. His win today was over Abi and, again, it wasn’t that close. He sustained Abi’s forward tsuppari charge and then pushed him back to the straw, an area Abi likes and is good at escaping from. However, Abi was not able to hop out of the way this time as Nishikigi pushed him out.

Nishikigi (green) defeats Abi (black).

Including his strong finish in May, Nishikigi has now won 14 bouts in a row (including a fusen over Kirishima on Day 1). Incredible sumo from the 32-year-old who is competing at the highest rank of his career.

Nishikigi is now the only undefeated rikishi at the tournament. Takayasu took a loss to Onosho and Gonoyama lost his grudge match against Hakuoho.

I’d like to put some spotlight on Tamawashi today, sumo’s iron-man and the oldest person in the division. He beat the young and rising Hiradoumi to go 5-1 today and did it with devastating nodowa (throat strikes). After a couple of down tournaments the Mongolian veteran is looking back to his yusho form of last year.

Tamawashi (right) defeats Hiradoumi (left).

Bout of the day has to be Ura vs. Hokuseiho. I used Ura for BotD yesterday just because, but there was no doubt he deserved it this day. His bout with Hokuseiho, who is a foot taller than him, was sensational as he attacked the legs of the giant and somehow got behind him. From there Ura was able to shepherd out the confused youngster.

Ura (pink) defeats Hokuseiho (grey).

Day 7

Results

Hakuoho (M17, 5-2) def. Endo (M16, 5-2) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Takarafuji (M15, 5-2) def. Shimazuumi (J3, 3-4) via yorikiri

Ryuden (M15, 3-4) def. Aoiyama (M17, 2-5) via oshidashi (frontal push out)*

Kotoshoho (M13, 3-4) def. Bushozan (M16, 1-6) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Shonannoumi (M14, 5-2) def. Gonoyama (M13, 5-2) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Kotoeko (M11, 4-3) def. Daishoho (M14, 2-5) via okuridashi (rear push out)

Chiyoshoma (M12, 4-3) def. Myogiryu (M10, 3-4) via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Hokutofuji (M9, 6-1) def. Tsurugisho (M11, 1-6) via hatakikomi

Takanosho (M9, 2-5) def. Kinbozan (M10, 4-3) via oshidashi

Nishikifuji (M8, 4-3) def. Takayasu (M7, 5-2) via tsukiotoshi

Tamawashi (M7, 6-1) def. Hokuseiho (M6, 3-4) via yorikiri*

Onosho (M5, 3-4) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 1-6) via hatakikomi

Hiradoumi (M5, 2-5) def. Oho (M6, 2-5) via yorikiri

Meisei (M3, 3-4) def. Midorifuji (M3, 1-6) via yorikiri

Tobizaru (M1, 4-3) def. Shodai (M2, 2-5) via oshidashi*

Kotonowaka (K, 5-2) def. Nishikigi (M1, 6-1) via yorikiri

Wakamotoharu (S, 5-2) def. Abi (K, 3-4) via hatakikomi

Daieisho (S, 5-2) def. Ura (M4, 4-3) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Hoshoryu (S, 6-1) def. Asanoyama (M4, 4-3) via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Mitakeuimi (M2, 1-6) def. Kirishima (O, 2-3-2) via oshidashi

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Nishikigi’s attmpted clean sweep of the san’yaku fell at the last hurdle on Day 7 with a quick loss to Kotonowaka, who has amassed a typically quiet 5-2 record thus far.

Day 7 saw all the ozeki chasers win. Daieisho blasted through Ura, Wakamotoharu slapped down Abi and Hoshoryu had my bout of the day versus Asanoyama.

Hoshoryu moved to a tournament tying best mark of 6-1 with his slick win over the former ozeki. This was another bout where Hoshoryu not only showed himself off as the best technician in sumo, but also one of the strongest guys out there (despite his relatively small stature). Asanoyama is massive, and very quick, but Hoshoryu wasn’t moved off the tachiai.

Asanoyama, who has incredible footspeed, was able to puhs Hoshoryu back in the second stage, moving him to the boundary. But the smaller man was able to put on the brakes. He then surged forwards and immediately went for an over arm throw. He almost got it, too. But Asanoyama, being no slouch, defended the position (partly thanks to his tree trunk-like legs).

After defending the throw, he pushed forwards, blocking a sneaky foot sweep attempt from the Golden Boy. He got greedy, though, and tried to go chest-to-chest to push Hoshoryu out. This allowed, Hoshoryu to pivot and get deeper on the overarm throw set-up. This time he pulled the throw off, which he celebrated with a move reminiscent of his famous uncle.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Asanoyama (black).

A fantastic win for Hoshoryu, who is quickly closing in on the 13 wins he needs to become an ozeki.

Joining Hoshoryu and Nishikigi at the 6-1 mark are two surprising leaders, Hokutofuji and Tamawashi (who I highlighted yesterday). Hokutofuji rode the attack of Tsurugisho to snatch a win. Tamawashi used his devastating nodowa technique to immediately attack and unsettle Hokuseiho, forcing the youngster to panic and not defend against a quick yorikiri.

Tamawashi (navy) defeats Hokuseiho (teal).

Day 8

Results

Ryuden (M15, 4-4) def. Ichiyamamoto (J3, 0-6-2) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Daishoho (M14, 3-5) def. Aoiyama (M17, 2-6) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Hakuoho (M17, 6-2) def. Shonannoumi (M14, 5-3) via yorikiri

Eno (M16, 6-2) def. Kotoshoho (M13, 3-5) via tottari (arm bar throw)*

Takarafuji (M15, 6-2) def. Kotoeko (M11, 4-4) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Tsurugisho (M11, 2-6) def. Bushozan (M16, 1-7) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Chiyoshoma (M12, 5-3) def. Kinbozan (M10, 4-4) via shitatenage (underarm throw)

Myogiryu (M10, 4-4) def. Gonoyama (M13, 5-3) via oshidashi

Hokutofuji (M9, 7-1) def. Takayasu (M7, 5-3) via oshidashi*

Takanosho (M9, 3-5) def. Tamawashi (M7, 6-2) via oshidashi

Hokuseiho (M6, 4-4) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 1-7) via shitatenage*

Hiardoumi (M5, 3-5) def. Nishikifuji (M8, 4-4) via oshidashi

Oho (M6, 3-5) def. Onosho (M5, 3-5) via tsukiotoshi

Meisei (M3, 4-4) def. Mitakeumi (M2, 1-7) via yorikiri

Nishikigi (M1, 7-1) def. Tobizaru (M1, 4-4) via oshidashi

Abi (K, 4-4) def. Shodai (M2, 2-6) via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Hoshoryu (S, 7-1) def. Ura (M4, 4-4) via hatakikomi

Wakamotoharu (S, 6-2) def. Kotonowaka (K, 5-3) via yorikiri*

Daieisho (S, 6-2) def. Asanoyama (M4, 4-4) via fusen (default)

Midorifuji (M3, 2-6) def. Kirishima (O, 2-4-2) via shitatenage*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

The leading pack was trimmed to three rikishi today with Nishikigi, Hoshoryu and Hokutofuji getting wins to go 7-1. Nishikigi got past the tricky Tobizaru, Hoshoryu easily slapped down Ura and Hokutofuji got through a tough Takayasu.

Bout of the day has to be Midorifuji vs. Kirishima, which saw a very rare pause in the aciton so that the referee, the 41st Inosuke Shikimori or current chief referee, could prevent Kirishima from suffering a wardrobe malfunction. The referee had the two wrestlers pause, mainitaining their grips while he struggled with Kirishima’s mawashi. Eventually a yobidashi came in and helped secure the knot.

After they restarted the action, Midorifuji and Kirishima went back and forth and as Kirishima attempted some throws, Midorifuji was able to move the action closer and closer to the boundary. When blocking the final throw, Midorifuji was able to take away Kirishima’s space and force the ozeki to step out of the ring.

The win is the best of Midorifuji’s career (even if Kirishima was suffered from a rib injury). It’s been an up and down year for Midorifuji, who has looked incredible against rank-and-filers, but undersized and out of his depths against the san’yaku this win over Kirishima could be an important confidence booster for him to get back to winning form.

Mirodifuji (red) defeats Kirishima (black).

Day 9

Results

Bushozan (M16, 2-7) def. Takarafuji (M15, 6-3) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Daishoho (M14, 4-5) def. Hakuoho (M17, 6-3) via oshidashi

Endo (M16, 7-2) def. Gonoyama (M13, 5-4) via oshidashi

Aoiyama (M17, 3-6) def. Chiyoshoma (M12, 5-4) via oshidashi

Ryuden (M15, 5-4) def. Tsurugisho (M11, 2-7) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Shonannoumi (M14, 6-3) def. Kotoeko (M11, 4-5) via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Myogiryu (M10, 5-4) def. Kotoshoho (M13, 3-6) via hatakikomi

Kinbozan (M10, 5-4) def. Tamawashi (M7, 6-3) via oshidashi

Sadanoumi (M8, 2-7) def. Takayasu (M7, 5-4) via yorikiri

Hokutofuji (M8, 8-1) def. Oho (M6, 3-6) via oshidashi*

Takanosho (M9, 4-5) def. Hokuseiho (M6, 4-5) via okuridashi (rear push out)

Onosho (M9, 4-5) def. Nishikifuji (M8, 4-5) via oshidashi

Shodai (M2, 3-6) def. Midorifuji (M3, 2-7) via yorikiri*

Nishikigi (M1, 8-1) def. Mitakeumi (M2, 1-8) via yorikiri

Tobizaru (M1, 5-4) def. Kotonowaka (K, 5-4) via oshidashi*

Daieisho (S, 7-2) def. Abi (K, 4-5) via oshidashi

Hoshoryu (S, 8-1) def. Hiradoumi (M5, 3-6) via kakenage (hooking inner thigh throw)*

Wakamotoharu (S, 7-2) def. Ura (M4, 4-5) via sukuinage (beltless arm through)

Kirishima (O, 3-4-2) def. Meisei (M3, 4-5) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

We have our first kachi-koshi wrestlers with Hoshoryu, Nishikigi and Hokutofuji all getting their eighth wins on Day 9. Hokutofuji dealt with Oho without too much fuss. Nishikigi withstood and pushed out Mitakeumi. And Hoshoryu beat Hiradoumi in my bout of the day.

One thing I love about Hoshoryu is that he combines his craft and guile with straight up power. He often chooses to win a lot of his bouts with slick throws and trips, but he has the straight up strength to go chest-to-chest with most opponents. He also has that mean streak in him, too, which will see him really lay into the tachiai at times.

Hoshoryu (left) defeats Hiradoumi (right).

On Day 9 he met Hiradoumi, who might have the meanest streak in the division. Hoshoryu knows how Hiradoumi starts all his bouts, he puts his head down, smashes into contact and looks to capitalize off the impact. Instead of trying to avoid the contact and use Hiradoumi’s pressure against him, this bout Hoshoryu decided to meet him head on and show he can’t be pushed back.

Off the clash, Hoshoryu then went to his bag of tricks and got deep on a judo throw. However, Hiradoumi grapevined one of his legs. This forced Hoshoryu to show tremendous balance to maintain his posture, while hopping on one leg, and eventually securing the throw along the straw, dumping Hiraduomi on the chief referee’s lap.

Hoshoryu (front) defeats Hiradoumi.

Other bouts I enjoyed included Tobizaru beating Kotonowaka in another choatic affair (these two seem to always put on a show) and Midorifuji coming up just short to Shodai.

Day 10

Results

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Day 11

Results

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Day 12

Results

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Day 13

Results

Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Day 14

Results

Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Final Day

Results

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

