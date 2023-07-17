Lethwei legend Too Too killed by Myanmar regime

Anti-coup protesters in Yangoon, Myanmar in March, 2022. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Lethwei champion Too Too has died

According to multiple reports out of Asia, iconic Lethwei fighter Too Too was tortured and killed by the Myanmar military in April. The date of his death has been reported as April 26, 2023 (per Asian MMA).

The athlete is believed to have been arrested on April 11 of 2022, after images of him being held at gunpoint, while blindfolded, were shared on social media.

Too Too was arrested for protesting a military coup

Too Too was arrested at his home in Minbu Township. The regime claimed to have found weapons and explosives at his home.

His arrest came after he participated in protests against the military coup that occurred in Myanmar in February 2021.

That coup saw the military, lead by Min Aung Hlaing, impose itself as leaders of the country, ousting the democratically elected National League for Democracy party, then lead by Win Mynt and Aung San Suu Kyi.

The coup lead to mass civilian protests across the country, which were met by brutal police and military actions. Armed insurgencies against the regime have since popped up across Myanmar.

Former ONE championship fighter Phoe Taw was also arrested by Myanmar’s military for taking part in protests. Phoe Taw was reportedly badly injured in a bomb blast before his arrest in 2021. His fate is unknown.

A Lethwei legend

Too Too fought professionally in both Muay Thai and Lethwei. He won a gold medal at the 2013 South East Asian Games for Muay Thai.

In Lethwei Too Too achieved 35 consecutive title defenses of the 75kg golden belt. In 2017 he won the World Lethwei Championship middleweight title with a win over Michael Badato.

In 2019 he beat Tokeshi Kohei to win the Air KBZ Myanmar Lethwei World Championship.

His final Lethwei contest was in 2020, when he dropped his WLC title to Naimjon Tuhtaboyev by split decision.

