Kingpyn Boxing: King Kenny drops Whindersson Nunes | Complete results and highlights

Jump to
Preview
It’s time for Kingpyn Boxing with a card headlined by Whindersson Nunes and King Kenny. The card also features Elle Brooke, AnEsonGib, and others from the world of cross-over boxing.
Tonight’s card is being billed as the semi-finals of the High Stakes tournament. However, due to financial issues, which saw this card moved to DAZN at the last minute, there are doubts that the entire tournament format will be played out.
Despite that, though, we have crossover boxing you tonight featuring some pretty big stars from the world of YouTube, music and adult entertainment.
One half of the headliner is Whindersson Nunes. The Brazilian is one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet (with 44 million subs). He will be competing in his third ever boxing match.
Follow the action here on Bloody Elbow. This page is your source for live streaming results and highlights.
Kingpyn Boxing Results and Highlights
- King Kenny def. Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)
- Jully Poca def. Elle Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45,49-46,49-46)
- Kiefer Crosbie def. Aaron Chalmers via unanimous decision (50-45,50-45,48-45)
- 6ar6ie6 def. Emily Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45,50-45,49-46)
- Cian Cowley def. def. Connor Tierney via unanimous decision (39-37)
- Daniella def. Ms. Danielka (48-47, 48-47, 39-46)
Daniella flashed the crowd after her victory.
- Whitney Johns def. Amber O’Don by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)
- Goldn Boyz def. Declan McKinna by majority decision
- Ben Williams def. Black Paddy via TKO, round 1 (1:04)
Start time and date
The show is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET.
Streams
This event will air on DAZN. More info is available below.
Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.
Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!
Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.
About the author