Kingpyn Boxing Kingpyn: King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes
Kingpyn Boxing: King Kenny drops Whindersson Nunes | Complete results and highlights

It's time for Kingpyn boxing. King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes is live tonight. Also featured is Elle Brooke vs. Jully Poca.

By: Tim Bissell | 14 hours ago
Kingpyn Boxing: King Kenny drops Whindersson Nunes | Complete results and highlights
Kingpyn High Stakes Semi Finals: Whindersson Nunes vs. King Kenny official poster.

Preview

It’s time for Kingpyn Boxing with a card headlined by Whindersson Nunes and King Kenny. The card also features Elle Brooke, AnEsonGib, and others from the world of cross-over boxing.

Tonight’s card is being billed as the semi-finals of the High Stakes tournament. However, due to financial issues, which saw this card moved to DAZN at the last minute, there are doubts that the entire tournament format will be played out.

Despite that, though, we have crossover boxing you tonight featuring some pretty big stars from the world of YouTube, music and adult entertainment.

One half of the headliner is Whindersson Nunes. The Brazilian is one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet (with 44 million subs). He will be competing in his third ever boxing match.

Follow the action here on Bloody Elbow. This page is your source for live streaming results and highlights.

Kingpyn Boxing Results and Highlights

  • King Kenny def. Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)
  • Jully Poca def. Elle Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45,49-46,49-46)
  • Kiefer Crosbie def. Aaron Chalmers via unanimous decision (50-45,50-45,48-45)
Daniella flashed the crowd after her victory.

  • Whitney Johns def. Amber O’Don by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)
  • Goldn Boyz def. Declan McKinna by majority decision
  • Ben Williams def. Black Paddy via TKO, round 1 (1:04)

Start time and date

The show is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET.

Streams

This event will air on DAZN. More info is available below.

