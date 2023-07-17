Kingpyn Boxing: King Kenny drops Whindersson Nunes | Complete results and highlights

Kingpyn High Stakes Semi Finals: Whindersson Nunes vs. King Kenny official poster.

It’s time for Kingpyn Boxing with a card headlined by Whindersson Nunes and King Kenny. The card also features Elle Brooke, AnEsonGib, and others from the world of cross-over boxing.

Tonight’s card is being billed as the semi-finals of the High Stakes tournament. However, due to financial issues, which saw this card moved to DAZN at the last minute, there are doubts that the entire tournament format will be played out.

Despite that, though, we have crossover boxing you tonight featuring some pretty big stars from the world of YouTube, music and adult entertainment.

One half of the headliner is Whindersson Nunes. The Brazilian is one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet (with 44 million subs). He will be competing in his third ever boxing match.

King Kenny def. Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

NICE LEFT HOOK! 🥊@KingKennyTv drops Whindersson in the second!#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/qf4QxcZ5y3 — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

AnEsonGib def. Jarvis via unanimous decision (49-46,49-46,48-47)

" You're either quitting, I'm getting a decision, or I'm knocking you out" 👀@AnEsonGib joins @WadePlem to send a message to the two fighters up next!#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/jkzii0shJB — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

#Kingpyn Official Decision:@AnEsonGib def. Jarvis via unanimous decision (49-46,49-46,48-47)#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/r7cCLwJQuK — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

Jully Poca def. Elle Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45,49-46,49-46)

#Kingpyn Official Decision:@jullypocah def. Elle Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45,49-46,49-46)#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/oQaqNjJPuM — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

LOVELY RIGHT HAND! 🥊@ellebrookeuk rocks Jully in the second! 👀#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/xUMht7vek1 July 15, 2023

Kiefer Crosbie def. Aaron Chalmers via unanimous decision (50-45,50-45,48-45)

"I'll slap that head off you" 👀



Hometown hero Kiefer Crosbie joins @WadePlem and has some words for Tommy Fury! #KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/S4CyiRPaJi — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

#Kingpyn Official Decision:



Kiefer Crosbie def. Aaron Chalmers via unanimous decision (50-45,50-45,48-45)#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/r2IxTVCEiP — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

WHAT A SHOT!



Kiefer Crosbie drops Aaron Chalmers early In the fourth!#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/3HhuBAlYnF — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

6ar6ie6 def. Emily Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45,50-45,49-46)

#Kingpyn Official Decision:@bar6ie6 def. Emily Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45,50-45,49-46)#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/cSuAYgiTiv — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

Cian Cowley def. def. Connor Tierney via unanimous decision (39-37)

#Kingpyn Official Decision:@CianCowley def. Connor Tierney via unanimous decision (39-37)#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/Tg7yiNIm7q July 15, 2023

Daniella flashed the crowd after her victory.

Whitney Johns def. Amber O’Don by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

#Kingpyn Official Decision:@whitneyjohns def. Amber O'Donnell via unanimous decision (50-45)#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/ULsoLdq1gF — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

Goldn Boyz def. Declan McKinna by majority decision

def. Declan McKinna by majority decision Ben Williams def. Black Paddy via TKO, round 1 (1:04)

THAT WAS QUICK! 💨



Ben Williams stops Black Paddy early in the first round.



Go watch now FREE 👉 https://t.co/jl1PBuoYpx#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/LEftvMioNL — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

The show is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET.

This event will air on DAZN. More info is available below.

https://bloodyelbow.com/2023/07/10/kingpyn-high-stakes-card-time-stream/

