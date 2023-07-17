Kingpyn Boxing: Elle Brooke loses decision to Julla Poca

Elle Brooke and Jully Poca at Kingpyn Boxing High Stakes Tournament Semi Finals. IMAGO/Inpho

Elle Brooke loses hard-fought decision to Julla Poca

Elle Brooke, the Only Fans adult model turned celebrity boxer, fought TikTok sensation Julla Poca tonight at Kingpyn Boxing in England. Unfortunately for Brooke and her fans she dropped a unanimous decision to Poca.

LOVELY RIGHT HAND! 🥊@ellebrookeuk rocks Jully in the second! 👀#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/xUMht7vek1 — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

Brooke’s boxing career up to now

Elle Brooke’s transition to cross-over boxing came through Kingpyn Boxing in 2022. On their Settling Scores event in London she fought AJ Bunker, winning by unanimous decision (50-45,49-46,49-46).

She then appeared with KSI’s Misfits Boxing promotion. At KSI vs. Faze Temperr in January she beat Faith Ordway by TKO.

Elle’s famous exchange with Piers Morgan

Brooke owes a good chunk of her celebrity status to UK TV presenter Piers Morgan who had her on his show, apparently to chastise her life choices.

After Morgan asked her “Will you be proud when your little ones look at you and go didn’t you want to be a lawyer mummy?”

“They can can cry in a Ferrari,” answered Brooke.

Kingpyn Boxing High Stakes Tournament quick results

Kingpyn Boxing went down at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. You can see all the results and highlights for the card here on Bloody Elbow.

