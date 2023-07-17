Subscribe
Kingpyn Boxing video: Daniella Hemsley flashes fans after winning decision

Daniella Hemsley celebrated after her unanimous decision win over Ms. Danielka at Kingpyn Boxing by flashing the crowd.

By: Bloody Elbow | 14 hours ago
Daniella Hemsley got some extra attention at Saturday’s Kingpyn Boxing event by celebrating her decision win over Ms. Danielka with a flash for the crowd and cameras.

Kingpyn Boxing results: Hemsley decisions Danielka

It was a hard fought three round bout and Hemsley came out ahead on all the judges’ cards. Take a look at the highlights and the post-fight celebration.

Post fight interviewer flees the ring in shock

Not everyone was cool about it. Wade Plem tweeted in shock after doing the post-fight interview.

