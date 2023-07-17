Kingpyn Boxing video: Daniella Hemsley flashes fans after winning decision

Daniella Hemsley celebrates after her unanimous decision win over Ms. Danielka at Kingpyn Boxing.

Daniella Hemsley got some extra attention at Saturday’s Kingpyn Boxing event by celebrating her decision win over Ms. Danielka with a flash for the crowd and cameras.

Kingpyn Boxing results: Hemsley decisions Danielka

It was a hard fought three round bout and Hemsley came out ahead on all the judges’ cards. Take a look at the highlights and the post-fight celebration.

#Kingpyn Official Decision:@DanniHemsley def. Ms. Danielka via unanimous decision (48-47,48-47,49-46)#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/fNkcoTvqXm — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

Post fight interviewer flees the ring in shock

Not everyone was cool about it. Wade Plem tweeted in shock after doing the post-fight interview.

Well it did and I got ur reaction pic.twitter.com/1SBAjFOucr July 15, 2023

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author