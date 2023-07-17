Kingpyn Boxing video: Daniella Hemsley flashes fans after winning decision

Jump to
Daniella Hemsley got some extra attention at Saturday’s Kingpyn Boxing event by celebrating her decision win over Ms. Danielka with a flash for the crowd and cameras.
Kingpyn Boxing results: Hemsley decisions Danielka
It was a hard fought three round bout and Hemsley came out ahead on all the judges’ cards. Take a look at the highlights and the post-fight celebration.
Post fight interviewer flees the ring in shock
Not everyone was cool about it. Wade Plem tweeted in shock after doing the post-fight interview.
