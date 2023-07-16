Holly Holm loses by ninja choke! – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva full results, video highlights

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva headlines tonight's UFC fight night card | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Join us tonight (July 15th) as we cover the UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva card, which is transpiring from the over-used APEX facility in Las Vegas, USA. On paper, you might suspect that this must be some preliminary card that has gone rogue, that has forced out any of the juicy main card matchups. Unfortunately that is not the case, so the best we can do is hope and pray that the undercard action fighters make good on their typical violence, and this event pans out to be a great night of fights.

Hold on to the edge of your seat because the headlining UFC fight for the evening is Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva. Moving on. The co-main event of the evening should actually deliver as surging knockout artist, Jack Della Maddalena, will baptize UFC newcomer, Bassil Hafez, on short notice. Jack was supposed to compete last week at UFC 290, but after two opponents dropped out, the promotion scrambled to get him re-booked for tonight.

That’s a great thing, too, because Della Maddalena is all-action, all the time. He’s finished all-four of his UFC fights in the very first round. His debut UFC fight was a quick counter KO of a 4-0 guy, but then nuked Ramazan Emeev with a wicked body shot. From there he sparked out Danny Roberts with some more slick boxing, and then showcased his submission skills with a speedy RNC of Randy Brown. Shoutout to Hafez (his opponent) for taking this fight, but yikes!

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva fight card results

Main card

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Holly Holm by submission (Ninja choke) at :38 of round 2: (W) Bantamweight

SHE GETS THE TAP!!!!!! 🤯@MayraSheetara is now officially in the mix at the top of the division! #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/VjxwTzrI4z — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023

Jack Della Maddalena def. Bassil Hafez by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight

Francisco Prado def. Ottman Azaitar by TKO at 4:05 of round 1: Lightweight

Jun Yong Park def. Albert Duraev by submission (RNC) at 4:45 of round 2: Middleweight

DO NOT SLEEP ON THE IRON TURTLE 🐢



Junyong Park with the finish and the shimmy 🕺 #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/hYeENz3DXz — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023

Norma Dumont def. Chelsea Chandler by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): (W) Featherweight

Nazim Sadykhov def. Terrance McKinney by submission (RNC) at 1:07 of round 2: Lightweight

Prelims

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Tucker Lutz by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight

Viktoriya Dudakova def. Istela Nunes by TKO at :34 of round 1: Strawweight

Viktoriia Dudakova picks up the first round TKO win due to an elbow injury to Istela Nunes. pic.twitter.com/kl807Z0Bgn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2023

Melquizael Costa def. Austin Lingo by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2): Featherweight

Evan Elder def. Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28): Lightweight

Azat Maksum def. Tyson Nam by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Flyweight

Alex Munoz def. Carl Deaton by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28): Lightweight

Ailin Perez def. Ashlee Evans-Smith by unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-26): (W) Bantamweight

