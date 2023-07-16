Subscribe
Nasty cut highlights KSW 84 action

KSW 84 is live tonight. This time the Polish MMA outfit has Phil De Fries defending his heavyweight title atop the card. He meets Szymon Balor.

By: Tim Bissell | 1 day ago
KSW 84 is live tonight with a card looking to build on the success of Colosseum 2. Tonight’s card has the KSW heavyweight title on the line with champion Phil De Fries meeting champion Szymon Bajor.

The card also includes a mix of homegrown favourites and up-and-comers on the European scene. Bouts of note include Olympic medallist Damian Janikowski taking on Cezarious Kesik and the exciting/undefeated Stefan Vojcak meeting Darko Stosic.

Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki, as always, promises a tonne of fun and probably some great highlight-reel finishes. You can follow it all live with our streaming results and highlights.

Results and Highlights

Main card

  • Phil De Fries (24-6) 🇬🇧 def. Szymon Bajor (24-10) 🇵🇱 via technical submission (rear naked choke); for De Fries’ retains KSW heavyweight title
  • Sebastian Przybysz (12-3) 🇵🇱 def. Islam Djabrailov (9-5) 🇩🇪 via submission (guillotine) Round 3; bantamweight
  • Damian Janikowski (10-5) 🇵🇱 def. Cezariusz Kesik 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28); middleweight
  • Bartorsz Lesko (13-3) 🇵🇱 def. Nemanja Nikolic (9-1-1) 🇷🇸 via submission (rear naked choke); middleweight
  • Damian Stasiak (13-9) 🇵🇱 def. Pascal Hintzen (8-2) 🇩🇪 via submission (triangle choke); featherweight
  • Henry Fadipe (13-10-1) 🇳🇬 def. Krystian Kaszubowski (10-3) 🇵🇱; via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)welterweight
  • Darko Stosic (17-6) 🇷🇸 def. Stefan Vojcak (6-0) 🇸🇰 via submission (triangle) round 1; heavyweight

Prelim card

  • Patryk Chrobak (3-3 1 NC) 🇵🇱 vs. Milosz Mielchert (2-1 1 NC) 🇵🇱 ends in no contest due to accidental clash of heads, round 1 (2:45); bantamweight

Start time and date

KSW 84 airs at 1:00 p.m. ET (Saturday, July 15., 2023).

How can I stream KSW 84?

This event will be streamed on KSW TV and Viaplay. More info can be found here.

Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

