Nasty cut highlights KSW 84 action

KSW 84 is live tonight with a card looking to build on the success of Colosseum 2. Tonight’s card has the KSW heavyweight title on the line with champion Phil De Fries meeting champion Szymon Bajor.

The card also includes a mix of homegrown favourites and up-and-comers on the European scene. Bouts of note include Olympic medallist Damian Janikowski taking on Cezarious Kesik and the exciting/undefeated Stefan Vojcak meeting Darko Stosic.

Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki, as always, promises a tonne of fun and probably some great highlight-reel finishes. You can follow it all live with our streaming results and highlights.

Results and Highlights

Main card

Phil De Fries (24-6) 🇬🇧 def. Szymon Bajor (24-10) 🇵🇱 via technical submission (rear naked choke); for De Fries’ retains KSW heavyweight title

Sebastian Przybysz (12-3) 🇵🇱 def. Islam Djabrailov (9-5) 🇩🇪 via submission (guillotine) Round 3; bantamweight

Damian Janikowski (10-5) 🇵🇱 def. Cezariusz Kesik 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28); middleweight

Bartorsz Lesko (13-3) 🇵🇱 def. Nemanja Nikolic (9-1-1) 🇷🇸 via submission (rear naked choke); middleweight

Volume Up!! 🔊



🇵🇱 Bartosz Leśko with the submission & has Gdynia on their feet!! #KSW84 pic.twitter.com/5roU0Dd1EU — KSW (@KSW_MMA) July 15, 2023

Damian Stasiak (13-9) 🇵🇱 def. Pascal Hintzen (8-2) 🇩🇪 via submission (triangle choke); featherweight

Henry Fadipe (13-10-1) 🇳🇬 def. Krystian Kaszubowski (10-3) 🇵🇱; via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)welterweight

Darko Stosic (17-6) 🇷🇸 def. Stefan Vojcak (6-0) 🇸🇰 via submission (triangle) round 1; heavyweight

Gustavo Oliveira (9-2) 🇵🇹 def. Bruno Santos (10-4) 🇧🇷 via TKO (doctor’s stoppage), round 3 (1:52); bantamweight

That was wild. Down two rounds, Gustavo Oliveira lands a nasty spinning back elbow in R3 slicing open the scalp of Bruno Dos Santos and forcing a doctor stoppage. #KSW84 pic.twitter.com/McC8CvA2dV — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 15, 2023

⚠️ Warning! Graphic Content ⚠️



The damage caused by 🇧🇷🇵🇹 Gustavo Oliveira's spinning back elbow which lead to a doctor stoppage. #KSW84 pic.twitter.com/8wmNSuUjjN July 15, 2023

Prelim card

Damian Mieczkowski (2-0) 🇵🇱 def. Borys Dzikowski (3-1) 🇵🇱 by unanimous decision; middleweight

Patryk Chrobak (3-3 1 NC) 🇵🇱 vs. Milosz Mielchert (2-1 1 NC) 🇵🇱 ends in no contest due to accidental clash of heads, round 1 (2:45); bantamweight

KSW 84 airs at 1:00 p.m. ET (Saturday, July 15., 2023).

How can I stream KSW 84?

This event will be streamed on KSW TV and Viaplay. More info can be found here.

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author