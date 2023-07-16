Subscribe
Alycia Baumgartner vs. Christina Linardatou Boxing
Undisputed! – Alycia Baumgardner avenges loss to Christina Linardatou: Full results, video highlights

Tonight Alycia Baumgardner defends her undisputed titles against Christina Linardatou, the only woman who has beaten her.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 days ago
Undisputed! – Alycia Baumgardner avenges loss to Christina Linardatou: Full results, video highlights
Alycia Baumgardner. IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Alycia Baumgardner is in action tonight as boxing serves us up another banger card. In Detroit Baumgardner will face Christina Linardatou, as she defends her undisputed super featherweight titles. Greece’s Linardatou is the only woman who has a pro win over Baumgardner, so the American will be out for revenge tonight.

Also on the card is the highly anticipated pro debut of Olympic lightweight champion Andy Cruz. He faces Juan Carlos Burgos for the vacant IBF International lightweight title. The card also features the return of heavyweight Jermaine Franklin, who takes on Junior Anthony Wright.

Stick with Bloody Elbow for all the results and highlights from this action packed card.

Results and Highlights

  • Alycia Baumgardner def. Christina Linardatou by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92) – WBA, IBF, WBC and WBO super-featherweight titles
  • Andy Cruz def. Juan Carlos Burgos by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 98-92) – IBF International lightweight title
  • Jermaine Franklin def. Junior Anthony Wright by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 99-91)
  • Ja’Rico O’Quinn def. Carlos Mujica by unanimous decision (100-90, 97-93, 96-94)
  • Jermarco Holloway def. Angelo Snow by TKO, R4
  • Cameran Pankey def. Misael Reyes by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, and 58-56)

Start time and date

The main card for Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The main event ringwalks are expected at 11 p.m. ET.

How can I stream Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou 2?

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou 2 will be streamed on DAZN. More info on that can be found below.

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou 2: Fight card, start time, live streams

Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

