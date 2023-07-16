Undisputed! – Alycia Baumgardner avenges loss to Christina Linardatou: Full results, video highlights

Alycia Baumgardner. IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Alycia Baumgardner is in action tonight as boxing serves us up another banger card. In Detroit Baumgardner will face Christina Linardatou, as she defends her undisputed super featherweight titles. Greece’s Linardatou is the only woman who has a pro win over Baumgardner, so the American will be out for revenge tonight.

Also on the card is the highly anticipated pro debut of Olympic lightweight champion Andy Cruz. He faces Juan Carlos Burgos for the vacant IBF International lightweight title. The card also features the return of heavyweight Jermaine Franklin, who takes on Junior Anthony Wright.

Results and Highlights

Alycia Baumgardner def. Christina Linardatou by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92) – WBA, IBF, WBC and WBO super-featherweight titles

Things are cooking in round four 🥘#BaumgardnerLinardatou2 pic.twitter.com/BFlA5GxibX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 16, 2023

The champ and the challenger not taking a back seat to one another 😤#BaumgardnerLinardatou2 pic.twitter.com/Eruy7aMtU8 July 16, 2023

Baumgardner and Linardatou slug it out to the bell 🥊#BaumgardnerLinardatou2 pic.twitter.com/EQwTLBUOzT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 16, 2023

Andy Cruz def. Juan Carlos Burgos by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 98-92) – IBF International lightweight title

Jermaine Franklin def. Junior Anthony Wright by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 99-91)

Ja’Rico O’Quinn def. Carlos Mujica by unanimous decision (100-90, 97-93, 96-94)

Jermarco Holloway def. Angelo Snow by TKO, R4

Cameran Pankey def. Misael Reyes by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, and 58-56)

The main card for Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The main event ringwalks are expected at 11 p.m. ET.

How can I stream Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou 2?

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou 2 will be streamed on DAZN. More info on that can be found below.

