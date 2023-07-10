Sumo Stomp! Nagoya Basho Day 2 results and highlights: Gold star for Nishikigi!

Hakuoho cooling off before sumo's Nagoya tournament. IMAGO/Kyodo News

The 2023 Grand Tournament of Sumo rolls on this month with the Nagoya basho, which takes place from July 8 to July 23 at the poorly air-conditioned Aichi Prefectorial Arena in the sweltering Nagoya, Japan (look at all the fans in the crowd). Bloody Elbow is your home for all the news, highlights and updates as this year’s field of competitors face off for the first time in an attempt to hold or better their place on the banzuke (rankings document).

You can stream this tournament via NHK World, both live and on demand. This can be done on their website via your web browser or the NHK World app on Apple and Android products. The live shows happen around 4:10 a.m. ET. Highlights are often shown at 12:30 a.m and are then available on demand.

For just bout replays you can download the official Grand Sumo app on Android and Apple products. That app will have all bouts, without much delay, but it will all be in Japanese and feature unavoidable spoilers.

You can also try your luck on YouTube.

For a preview of this month’s tournament you can check out my Five Reasons to watch post and my breakdown of the Nagoya banzuke (below).

The results below only refer to the makuuchi division. For lower division results, please visit sumo.or.jp.

Please jump in the comments to share your thoughts on the tournament and our coverage of it here on Bloody Elbow.

Day 1

Results

Hakuoho (M17, 0-1) def. Aoiyama (M17, 0-1) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Endo (M16, 1-0) def. Bushozan (M16, 0-1) via uwatedashinage (pulling over arm throw)

Takarafuji (M15, 1-0) def. Ryuden (M15, 0-1) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Shonannoumi (M14, 1-0) def. Daishoho (M14, 0-1) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Gonoyama (M13, 1-0) def. Kotoshoho (M13, 0-1) via oshidashi

Chiyoshoma (M12, 1-0) def. Tsurugisho (M11, 0-1) via yorikiri

Kotoeko (M11, 1-0) def. Myogiryu (M10, 0-1) via yorikiri*

Hokutofuji (M9, 1-0) def. Kinbozan (M10, 0-1) via uwatedashinage*

Nishikifuji (M8, 1-0) def. Takanosho (M9, 0-1) via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Tamawashi (M8, 1-0) def. Sadanoumi (M7, 0-1) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Takayasu (M7, 1-0) def. Oho (M6, 0-1) via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Hokuseiho (M6, 1-0) def. Onosho (M5, 0-1) via yorikiri

Hiradoumi (M5, 1-0) def. Ura (M4, 0-1) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Meisei (M3, 1-0) def. Asanoyama (M4, 0-1) via abisetaoshi (backward force down)*

Kotonowaka (K, 1-0) def. Midorifuji (M3, 0-1) via tsukitaoshi (frontal thrust down)

Wakamotoharu (S, 1-0) def. Mitakeumi (M3, 0-1) via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Daieisho (S, 1-0) def. Shodai (M2, 0-1) via oshidashi

Hoshoryu (S, 1-0) def. Tobizaru (M1, 0-1) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Nishikigi (M1, 1-0) def. Kirishima (O, 0-1) via fusen (default)

Terunofuji (Y, 1-0) def. Abi (K, 0-1) via oshidashi

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Well we are off to a bit of a bummer to start the Nagoya basho. Earlier this week we learned that Takakeisho had pulled out of the tournament due to meniscus issues on both knees. And on Day 1 we found out that new ozeki Kirishima was out due to a rib problem (maybe due to his epic wars with Nishikigi and Wakamotoharu during his cross training at their heyas).

Those two not being around provide a big opportunity for Daieisho, Wakamotoharu and Hoshoryu this tournament. Those rikishi need double digit wins to get an ozeki promotion and now they don’t need to worry about two of the most dangerous opponents on the banzuke.

Wakamotoharu (black) defeats Mitakeumi (magenta).

They do need to worry about Terunofuji, though. With Takakeisho and Kirishima out, he might be a shoe-in to win yusho again. He looked up for it on Day 1, dispatching of Abi with zero fuss.

Bout of the day for me is Hoshoryu and Tobizaru. Tobizaru makes everything weird and he didn’t disappoint here. He got Hoshoryu with a henka last tournament and almost fooled him with some trickery here, only the young sekiwake was able to stay off the ground for the split second he needed to get the win.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Tobizaru (lavender).

Our three rookies all got wins in their first ever makuuchi appearances. Super prospect Hakuoho beat Aoiyama (though, it wasn’t a walk in the park) while Gonoyama beat Kotoshoho and Shonannoumi bested Daishoho.

Hakuoho’s reaction after beating Aoiyama.

Day 2

Results

Hakuoho (M17, 2-0) def. Kagayaki (J1, 1-1) via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Aoiyama (M17, 1-1) def. Bushozan (M16, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Endo (M16, 2-0) def. Ryuden (M15, 0-2) via yorikiri

Shonannoumi (M14, 2-0) def. Takarafuji (M15, 1-1) via kotenage (arm lock throw)

Kotoshoho (M13, 1-1) def. Daishoho (M14, 0-2) via yorikiri

Gonoyama (M13, 2-0) def. Chiyoshoma (M12, 1-1) via hatakikomi (slap down)

Kotoeko (M11, 2-0) def. Tsurugisho (M11, 0-2) via yorikiri*

Kinbozan (M10, 1-1) def. Myogiryu (M10, 0-2) via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)

Hokutofuji (M9, 2-0) def. Takanosho (M9, 0-2) via hatakikomi*

Nishikifuji (M8, 2-0) def. Sadanoumi (M8, 0-2) via tsukiotoshi

Takayasu (M7, 2-0) def. Tamawashi (M7, 1-1) via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Oho (M6, 1-1) def. Hokuseiho (M6, 1-1) via kotenage*

Asanoyama (M4, 1-1) def. Ura (M4, 0-2) via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Meisei (M3, 2-0) def. Kotonowaka (K, 1-1) via yorikiri

Abi (K, 1-1) def. Midorifuji (M3, 0-2) via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Hoshoryu (S, 2-0) def. Shodai (M2, 0-2) via yorikiri*

Wakamotoharu (S, 2-0) def. Tobizaru (M1, 0-2) via yorikiri

Daieisho (S, 2-0) def. Mitakeumi (M2, 0-2) via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Nishikigi (M1, 2-0) def. Terunofuji (Y, 1-1) via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick analysis

Nishikigi followed up a strong May tournament (9-6) with an amazing kinboshi winning performance against yokozuna Terunofuji on Day 2. Nishikigi lost to Terunofuji in the previous tournament, but was able to challenge the eventual champion more than most did that basho. This time around Nishikigi had Terunofuji’s number.

Nishikigi (green) defeats Terunofuji (black).

In their Day 2 bout Terunofuji went for the arm-barring force out move that he used throughout May, however, I think he was a little over-confident in thinking he could move Nishikigi around the same way he did Tobizaru and Hoshoryu. When Nishikigi felt Terunofuji putting so much pressure on his upper body, he engaged his massive thigh muscles, pivoted and was able to send that pressure towards the dirt with a beautiful sukuinage. The win gives Nishikigi his second career kinboshi.

Nishikigi (green) defeats Terunofuji (black).

On Day 2, Daieisho, Wakamotoharu and Hoshoryu continued to look in fine form as they chase ozeki promotion. The three rookies (Hakuoho, Shonannoumi and Gonoyama) also improved to 2-0.

Bout of the day has to be Nishikigi’s win over Terunofuji, but honourable mentions go to Oho’s war of attrition versus Hokuseiho, Hokutofuji’s back and forth win over Takanosho and Kotoeko giant-killing of Tsurugisho.

Hokutofuji (grey) defeats Takanosho (red).

