Kingpyn | King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes: Fight card, start time, live streams *UPDATED

Kingpyn Boxing is one of the world’s most popular ‘cross-over’ boxing promotions, which features stars from the world of social media, music, gaming, streaming, reality television and adult entertainment.

Kingpyn touts the High Stakes tournament as ‘The World’s Biggest YouTube Boxing Tournament’ and features two brackets, one for men and one for women. Each bracket has eight competitors.

Among the competitors are Whindersson Nunes, a Brazilian YouTuber with a whopping 44 million subscribers, Elle Brooke, one of the UK’s most popular OnlyFans models, and former Bellator fighter (and Geordie Shore castmate) Aaron Chalmers.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET.

How to stream and price

Kingpyn events are aired exclusively through Kingpyn.tv and the Kingpyn app. Kingpyn.tv can be viewed on Chrome and Safari browsers. The app is available on the Apple and Android store.

After signing up for a free account you can purchase licenses to view various events. Events cost £20 (approximately $25).

UPDATE: After Kingpyn reportedly went bankrupt, DAZN have picked up the production of their show and will be airing the event live to over 200 countries.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

Tickets

Tickets at Dublin’s 3Arena are available here via Ticketmaster.

Fight card

King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes

Jarvis vs. AnEsonGib

Jully Poca vs. Elle Brooke

Emily Brooke vs. 6ar6ie6

Whitney vs. Amber O’Don

Daniella vs. Ms. Danielka

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Aaron Chalmers

Cian Cowley vs. Connor Tierney

