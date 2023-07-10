Subscribe
Celebrity Boxing Kingpyn Boxing Kingpyn: King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes
0

Kingpyn | King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes: Fight card, start time, live streams *UPDATED

Kingpyn Boxing's High Stakes tournament returns. This event's fight card includes Whindersson Nunes, Elle Brooke and My Mate Nate.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 hours ago

Kingpyn Boxing is one of the world’s most popular ‘cross-over’ boxing promotions, which features stars from the world of social media, music, gaming, streaming, reality television and adult entertainment.

Kingpyn touts the High Stakes tournament as ‘The World’s Biggest YouTube Boxing Tournament’ and features two brackets, one for men and one for women. Each bracket has eight competitors.

Among the competitors are Whindersson Nunes, a Brazilian YouTuber with a whopping 44 million subscribers, Elle Brooke, one of the UK’s most popular OnlyFans models, and former Bellator fighter (and Geordie Shore castmate) Aaron Chalmers.

Date start time

The show is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET.

How to stream and price

Kingpyn events are aired exclusively through Kingpyn.tv and the Kingpyn app. Kingpyn.tv can be viewed on Chrome and Safari browsers. The app is available on the Apple and Android store.

After signing up for a free account you can purchase licenses to view various events. Events cost £20 (approximately $25).

UPDATE: After Kingpyn reportedly went bankrupt, DAZN have picked up the production of their show and will be airing the event live to over 200 countries.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!

Tickets

Tickets at Dublin’s 3Arena are available here via Ticketmaster.

Fight card

  • King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes
  • Jarvis vs. AnEsonGib
  • Jully Poca vs. Elle Brooke
  • Emily Brooke vs. 6ar6ie6
  • Whitney vs. Amber O’Don
  • Daniella vs. Ms. Danielka
  • Kiefer Crosbie vs. Aaron Chalmers
  • Cian Cowley vs. Connor Tierney

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

