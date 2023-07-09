New champion crowned at UFC 290 – Results, video

IMAGO / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC 290 card produced a new world champion. Alexandre Pantoja has two previous wins over the Brandon Moreno back in 2016 and 2018. Saturday night he found a way to get his third, and the world flyweight title to boot.

In a close and back and forth affair, the pair of flyweight stars put on a show as the co-headliner of UFC 290. In the end, Pantoja won a split decision and took Moreno’s title.

UFC 290 official result: Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno by split decision (49-46 Moreno, 48-47 Pantoja & 48-47 Pantoja)

How did Alexandre Pantoja win the belt at UFC 290?

Here’s a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest:

Round 5

With how close this fight is going into the fifth, it’s hard to think that this is the third time Moreno and Pantoja have fought. Though it does make more sense when you consider how long it’s been since they last met. Pantoja’s corner believed that they have won three rounds thus far. Moreno’s corner expressed urgency. The final round started with the scrappy striking that you saw between these flyweights in previous rounds as well. Moreno’s doing well with the striking, scoring with jabs and coming forward with some combinations as well.

At one point he threw a trio of left hooks against a backing up Pantoja. Halfway through the round, Pantoja took Moreno to the ground. He took the back of Moreno and remained mounted on him as he returns to the feet. From this position Pantoja periodically threw punches. He kept in this spot right until the very end of the fight. Another round that was hard to score, and something tells me that the official cards could be all around the place for this one. I’m going to give that final round to Pantoja, meaning we might hear “And New” from Bruce Buffer in a few moments. Let’s see what happens. My final scorecard: 48-47 Pantoja.

RESULT: Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno by split decision (49-46 Moreno, 48-47 Pantoja & 48-47 Pantoja): UFC Flyweight Championship

Watch Pantoja vs. Moreno highlights

Pantoja's knockdown in the 1st round pic.twitter.com/4pzhBxq5QJ — FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct) July 9, 2023

Five rounds in the books! Decision up next



Who took it on your scorecards? #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/7flgoHSHXH July 9, 2023

ALEXANDRE PANTOJA BY SPLIT DECISION!!



We have a new flyweight world champion in @PantojaMMA! #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/ocbKi9JFAm — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

