TKO! – UFC 290: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis results, play-by-play, video

Dricus Du Plessis, who meets Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

UFC 290 is live tonight with a fight between Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis on the main card. UFC 290 is blessed with a number of thrilling bouts including this one which pits the former UFC middleweight champ against the upstart South African. Both men will be hoping to carve a path through the other which leads them to the UFC middleweight title and its current champion Israel Adesanya.

UFC 290: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis live play-by-play stream

Round 1

Whittaker landed a high kick to start the action, then pressed Du Plessis with low kicks. Whittaker jabbed and landed a right hook, then a left. Du Plessis responded with a combination that just missed. Double jab for Whittaker lands. Low kick for Du Plessis. Whittaker landed a straight left then took Dricus down easily.

Du Plessis got back to his feet and the two went back at it in center octagon. Du Plessis landed a right while Whittaker pressed forward, but Dricus countered with a hard combination . Knee up the middle by Dricus and a hard left by Whittaker. Rob clinched but got tripped by DDP off a headlock. Du Plessis on top in Rob’s guard and landed a hard elbow that opened up Whittaker. Attempted a D’arce and then posted up in Whittaker’s guard landing GNP. 10-9 Du Plessis

Round 2

Rob stepped in with a 1-2. Dricus responded with low kicks. Rob rushed in with a combo and a high kick that landed. Rob landed a left, then Du Plessis countered with a hard 2-pounch combo.

Du Plessis found his rhythm with the jab and his punches are clearly harder than Whittaker’s. Rob landed a low kick and then rushed in with a short left. Du Plessis caught him on the way in, dropped him, then chased him, landing bomb after bomb until Goddard waved it off. Dricus Du Plessis is next for Adesanya.

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

