Upset! – UFC 290 video: Dricus Du Plessis TKOs Robert Whittaker, has fiery face-off with Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis earned a title shot at UFC 290.

By: Anton Tabuena | 13 hours ago
IMAGO / USA Today / Stephen R. Sylvanie

Dricus Du Plessis came into UFC 290 needing to make a statement against the former champion in Robert Whittaker. He did just that, upsetting Whittaker to get earn a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker looked to be faster and more technical on the feet early on, but Du Plessis’ physicality took over at the end of the first round. In the second, he landed a right hand that hurt Whittaker, and he quickly pounced to get a finish.

After the win, a fired up Adesanya stepped inside the cage, still emotional and seemingly furious about Du Plessis’ “real African” comments from earlier.

Official result: Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO 2:23, Round 2

UFC 290: Watch Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis highlights

Watch highlights from the key main card bout:

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis have heated face off

Bloody Elbow Archives

Anton Tabuena
Anton Tabuena is the Managing Editor for Bloody Elbow. He’s been covering MMA and combat sports since 2009, and has also fought in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

