Upset! – UFC 290 video: Dricus Du Plessis TKOs Robert Whittaker, has fiery face-off with Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis came into UFC 290 needing to make a statement against the former champion in Robert Whittaker. He did just that, upsetting Whittaker to get earn a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker looked to be faster and more technical on the feet early on, but Du Plessis’ physicality took over at the end of the first round. In the second, he landed a right hand that hurt Whittaker, and he quickly pounced to get a finish.

After the win, a fired up Adesanya stepped inside the cage, still emotional and seemingly furious about Du Plessis’ “real African” comments from earlier.

Official result: Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO 2:23, Round 2

DRICUS DU PLESSIS JUST KNOCKED OUT ROBERT WHITTAKER #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/uHYKctyVE5 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 9, 2023

BOOK THE TITLE SHOT @DricusduPlessis finishes Rob Whittaker in the second at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/8rArC8mdRX — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis have heated face off

ADESANYA ENTERS THE OCTAGON WITH DU PLESSIS #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/WBBsXOEuyE — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

