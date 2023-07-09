UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez – Complete results, video highlights

USA Today / Stephen R. Sylvanie

Join us tonight (July 8th) as we cover the UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez card, which is blasting off from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the evening will involve the UFC’s featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski, in a title unification bout with the interim champion, Yair Rodriguez. Before that, the co-main event will see a high-stakes rematch between the current champ, Brandon Moreno, and a man that has already gotten the best of him, Alexandre Pantoja.

The main event tonight at UFC 290 might end up being a weird one, but in a good way. You have a systematic/fundamental Volkanovski who has defeated everyone thus far at 145-pounds, defending against an unorthodox yet highly lethal Rodriguez on a quest for his first undisputed UFC championship. This stylistic matchup makes it pretty difficult to envision how this one’s going to play out.

The UFC 290 co-main of the evening promises to deliver action as Moreno and Pantoja are quite familiar with one another. Alexandre caught Brandon in a rear-naked choke in an exhibition fight on The Ultimate Fighter Season 24 in 2016, and then beat him by decision at a UFC fight night in 2018. Since then, Moreno has climbed all the way to the status of champion, and he now gets a chance to avenge a set of losses.

Also on the UFC 290 PPV main card is a likely #1 contender fight for the UFC’s middleweight belt. The former champion, Robert Whittaker, will look to derail another surging contender when he meets a streaking Dricus Du Plessis. Outside of Israel Adesanya, Whittaker has aced the field, so it’ll be interesting to see how the blitzing Du Plessis will approach his toughest test to date.

Full UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight card results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez by TKO at 4:19 of round 3: Featherweight Title Unification

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno by split decision (48-47 x2, 46-49,): Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Eyes on his next challenger 👀@Stylebender with the best seat in the house for that du Plessis performance #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/jsqbLPFNqt — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

BOOK THE TITLE SHOT @DricusduPlessis finishes Rob Whittaker in the second at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/8rArC8mdRX — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

BO NICKAL DOES IT AGAIN!!@NoBickal gets it done in UNDER A MINUTE at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/QDm4tUg1xW July 9, 2023

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

ROBBIE LAWLER GETS THE KO IN 38 SECONDS IN HIS FINAL UFC FIGHT 😳 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/8ZV3mdUXWD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2023

A FAIRYTALE ENDING FOR ROBBIE LAWLER @Ruthless_RL with a knockout victory in his final fight! #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/YnBqgocreG July 9, 2023

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

The fastest finish in strawweight HISTORY



Denise Gomes just made a statement at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/OW6u14pkKv — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

ZERO doubt this time around!!@AlonzoMenifield gets the tap from Jimmy Crute to kick off the Late Prelims



[ Tune in live now on ABC & ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/miQ1FpfJGT — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Vitor Petrino remains undefeated!!



He gets the tap from Marcin Prachnio to move to 9-0 at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/spTVDJbuf8 — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2023

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

MAKE IT 9-0 FOR @Cameron_Saaiman!!



First round finish over Terrence Mitchell at #UFC290 👊 pic.twitter.com/tQOGjozxZo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2023

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

