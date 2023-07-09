Subscribe
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez – Complete results, video highlights

Check out the results for tonight's UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez live mma card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 14 hours ago
USA Today / Stephen R. Sylvanie

Join us tonight (July 8th) as we cover the UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez card, which is blasting off from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the evening will involve the UFC’s featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski, in a title unification bout with the interim champion, Yair Rodriguez. Before that, the co-main event will see a high-stakes rematch between the current champ, Brandon Moreno, and a man that has already gotten the best of him, Alexandre Pantoja.

The main event tonight at UFC 290 might end up being a weird one, but in a good way. You have a systematic/fundamental Volkanovski who has defeated everyone thus far at 145-pounds, defending against an unorthodox yet highly lethal Rodriguez on a quest for his first undisputed UFC championship. This stylistic matchup makes it pretty difficult to envision how this one’s going to play out.

The UFC 290 co-main of the evening promises to deliver action as Moreno and Pantoja are quite familiar with one another. Alexandre caught Brandon in a rear-naked choke in an exhibition fight on The Ultimate Fighter Season 24 in 2016, and then beat him by decision at a UFC fight night in 2018. Since then, Moreno has climbed all the way to the status of champion, and he now gets a chance to avenge a set of losses.

Also on the UFC 290 PPV main card is a likely #1 contender fight for the UFC’s middleweight belt. The former champion, Robert Whittaker, will look to derail another surging contender when he meets a streaking Dricus Du Plessis. Outside of Israel Adesanya, Whittaker has aced the field, so it’ll be interesting to see how the blitzing Du Plessis will approach his toughest test to date.

Full UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight card results

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez by TKO at 4:19 of round 3: Featherweight Title Unification
  • Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno by split decision (48-47 x2, 46-49,): Flyweight Title
  • Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
  • Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

  • Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
  • Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
  • Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

