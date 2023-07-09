UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez full results, play-by-play, video

Alexander Volkanovski, who fights Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

UFC 290 is live tonight with a card that promises two title fights. The headliner is Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez for the undisputed UFC featherweight title. Rodriguez comes into this bout having won an interim featherweight title with a win over Josh Emmett later this year. Volkanovski returns to the featherweight division to defend his title after he moved up in weight to challenge lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Tonight’s co-main event was a UFC flyweight title fight between champion Brandon Moreno and challenger Alexandre Pantoja.

UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez live play-by-play stream

UFC 290 is live tonight. This is where you can follow along all the action in the main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

Round 1

Volkanovski advanced on Rodriguez for the first 30 seconds of the match, but nobody threw anything in this time. Volkanovski was switching stances frequently. Rodriguez missed a question mark kick to the head of Volkanovski. They both missed a few kicks to the legs.

Volkanovski caught a leg of Rodriguez for a takedown in the second minute, landing in full guard. Volkanovski brought Moreno over to the cage while in this position. Volkanovski started to throw strikes from this position with two minutes to go, throwing an elbow and a punch.

Rodriguez got up to his feet with just under two minutes to work, but Volkanovski kept him in a clinch and threw him back to the ground eventually. Volkanovski had half guard this time and was more active with throwing punches. Volkanovski started to look for an arm triangle, but Rodriguez stopped the attempt. Volkanovski moved into full guard and continued to throw punches until the round ran out of time.

A slow first round for the fight, especially in contrast to the hectic flyweight title fight that came before it on the card. The work on the ground from Volkanovski gives him the opening round, I think. 10-9 Volkanovski.

Round 2

The second round opens with somewhat of a slow pace on the feet. Rodriguez lands a clean right cross on an approaching Volkanovski in the second minute. Allowing himself to recover, Volkanovski took Rodriguez to the ground briefly. Rodriguez stood up, but Volkanovski kept the pressure on him with a clinch against the cage. The fight went back to the ground, as Volkanovski earned a takedown from the clinch position.

A cut opened around the left eyebrow of Rodriguez at this point. They both got back up to their feet, but like before, Volkanovski stayed on him with a body lock. Just over halfway into the round, Volkanovski scored a trip takedown on Rodriguez. On the back then in full mount then in half guard, Volkanovski scored with punches and elbows to the head of Rodriguez.

Volkanovski moved into full guard late in the round. He continued to chip away at Rodriguez with strikes from this position, trying to damage a bleeding Rodriguez as much as he could. He remained in this position until the round ran out of time. While it was again a slower-paced round, this was a more dominant frame for Volkanovski. So, 20-18 Volkanovski.

Round 3

Rodriguez gets a “hard warning” from referee Herb Dean before the third round about grabbing gloves and grabbing the cage. Volkanovski connected with a strong right hook during a striking exchange in the opening minute of the third round. Rodriguez landed a head kick two minutes into the round, then followed-up with two more punches.

Rodriguez scored two kicks to the legs of Volkanovski, then threw one to his body as well. Volkanovski looked to try and clinch or take Rodriguez down after coming forward with a combination. Another good right hook was landed by Volkanovski with two minutes to go. The fight paused briefly with under two minutes left due to a clash of heads. Rodriguez continued to look for kicks in the fourth minute of the round, scoring with a few more.

Volkanovski stunned Rodriguez with a counter right hook as a kick was thrown at him. Clearly hurt by this shot, Rodriguez backed up to the cage. Sensing that he had something to build on, Volkanovski took Rodriguez down and started to pound away with punches on the ground. A standing up Volkanovski continued to throw punches to a grounded and shelled-up Rodriguez until referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. Volkanovski is still your UFC Featherweight Champion.

RESULT: Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez by TKO at 4:19 of round 3: UFC Featherweight Championship

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez by TKO at 4:19 of round 3: UFC Featherweight Championship

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno by split decision (49-46 Moreno, 48-47 Pantoja & 48-47 Pantoja): UFC Flyweight Championship

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

