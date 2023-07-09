Subscribe
UFC 290: Moreno-Pantoja scoring off the mark with fans

UFC 290 bore witness to an incredible fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja but the scoring has many upset.

By: Stephie Haynes | 15 hours ago
The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV and Brandon Moreno’s title defense against Alexandre Pantoja was a bust. Pantoja battered him early on, commanding more ground control and keeping his foe on his proverbial toes. The contest was, in the words of the great Jim Ross, a slobberknocker and Pantoja would win the belt via split-decision, and a controversial one at that.

After such a great fight, the judges had their work cut out for them. Their scores would leave many wondering whether they’d watched a different fight, especially the commentary team who went to the trouble of pulling up the score cards and discussing them with an air of bewilderment at some of the information they were viewing. If we’re to go by Twitter, people are pretty upset with Ben Cartlidge’s scores.

UFC 290

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
  • Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno by split decision (48-47 x2, 46-49,): Flyweight Title
  • Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
  • Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

  • Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
  • Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
  • Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

Stephie Haynes
