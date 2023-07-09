UFC 290: Moreno-Pantoja scoring off the mark with fans

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV and Brandon Moreno’s title defense against Alexandre Pantoja was a bust. Pantoja battered him early on, commanding more ground control and keeping his foe on his proverbial toes. The contest was, in the words of the great Jim Ross, a slobberknocker and Pantoja would win the belt via split-decision, and a controversial one at that.

After such a great fight, the judges had their work cut out for them. Their scores would leave many wondering whether they’d watched a different fight, especially the commentary team who went to the trouble of pulling up the score cards and discussing them with an air of bewilderment at some of the information they were viewing. If we’re to go by Twitter, people are pretty upset with Ben Cartlidge’s scores.

UFC 290

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja official scorecards #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/DZviTLq9LB — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) July 9, 2023

ALEXANDRE PANTOJA BY SPLIT DECISION!!



We have a new flyweight world champion in @PantojaMMA! #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/ocbKi9JFAm — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno by split decision (48-47 x2, 46-49,): Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author