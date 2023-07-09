Video: Angry Israel Adesanya confronts ‘my African brother’ Dricus Du Plessis in the cage at UFC 290

Jump to
Dricus Du Plessis just scored a second-round finish of Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 to become the man reigning champion Israel Adesanya faces next. The UFC wasted no time in getting Izzy into the cage with Du Plessis where the two jawed back and forth with Adesanya commandeering the microphone.
When Joe Rogan introduced Izzy as “the great Israel Adesanya,” Du Plessis took exception to the comment saying, “I don’t know about great.” That seemingly innocuous comment unleashed the showman in Adesanya, who got right down to brass tacks. He immediately shot at Du Plessis’ previous “real African” comments.
“This is my African brother right here. Let’s go n—-.”
Dricus replied with, “You’re African, but you ain’t my brother.”
Adesanya quickly shot back,
“Do a 36 & Me test and it will say I’m Nigerian. Do a 26 & Me test and it’ll show you where you’re from. I’ll show you where you’re from.”
It should be noted that the DNA test Adesanya is referencing is 23 & Me. If the UFC was going for a sizzle reel to amp up this fight, Izzy cut one helluva promo. Dricus Du Plessis might have fire and brimstone in his hands but he’s running on empty when it comes to trash talk. Adesanya was not allowing him to get a single word uttered without 3 stingers being hurled his way before he could even breathe. The lead-up to this fight should be quite interesting, to say the least.
UFC 290 saw Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya in the cage together
UFC 290 quick results
Main card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
- Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
- Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
- Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by Split-Decision (29-28×2, 28-29): Lightweight
- Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight
Prelims
- Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
- Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
- Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
- Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight
Early prelims
- Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
- Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
- Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
- Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
About the author