Video: Angry Israel Adesanya confronts ‘my African brother’ Dricus Du Plessis in the cage at UFC 290

Dricus Du Plessis just scored a second-round finish of Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 to become the man reigning champion Israel Adesanya faces next. The UFC wasted no time in getting Izzy into the cage with Du Plessis where the two jawed back and forth with Adesanya commandeering the microphone.

When Joe Rogan introduced Izzy as “the great Israel Adesanya,” Du Plessis took exception to the comment saying, “I don’t know about great.” That seemingly innocuous comment unleashed the showman in Adesanya, who got right down to brass tacks. He immediately shot at Du Plessis’ previous “real African” comments.

“This is my African brother right here. Let’s go n—-.”

Dricus replied with, “You’re African, but you ain’t my brother.”

Adesanya quickly shot back,

“Do a 36 & Me test and it will say I’m Nigerian. Do a 26 & Me test and it’ll show you where you’re from. I’ll show you where you’re from.”

It should be noted that the DNA test Adesanya is referencing is 23 & Me. If the UFC was going for a sizzle reel to amp up this fight, Izzy cut one helluva promo. Dricus Du Plessis might have fire and brimstone in his hands but he’s running on empty when it comes to trash talk. Adesanya was not allowing him to get a single word uttered without 3 stingers being hurled his way before he could even breathe. The lead-up to this fight should be quite interesting, to say the least.

UFC 290 saw Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya in the cage together

ADESANYA ENTERS THE OCTAGON WITH DU PLESSIS #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/WBBsXOEuyE — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Nah 😭 what was happening to Izzy. Nah if Dricus Du Plessis beats Israel Adesanya, he’s the official N word pass owner. #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/6Y4OuZUdXX — Lord Rxn 🦀 (@Rxn_605) July 9, 2023

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by Split-Decision (29-28×2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

