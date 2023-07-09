Subscribe
MMA News UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez UFC News
‘Proper whooping’ – UFC 290: Pros react to Dricus Du Plessis’ TKO over Robert Whittaker

UFC 290 just saw the arrival of Dricus Du Plessis, who took out Robert Whittaker by TKO. See what his fellow fighters thought about that.

By: Tim Bissell | 14 hours ago
UFC 290's Dricus Du Plessis. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Dricus Du Plessis seized his moment at UFC 290

Dricus Du Plessis just took over UFC 290. The card had delivered plenty of action tonight, but DDP seized the moment and dismantled Robert Whittaker to earn a title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

He beat Whittaker on the feet and the ground before getting the former champ out of there with a second round TKO. He then got to jaw with Adesanya in the center of the cage.

Here’s what his fellow fighters thought about the fight.

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
  • Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
  • Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

  • Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
  • Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
  • Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

