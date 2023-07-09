‘Proper whooping’ – UFC 290: Pros react to Dricus Du Plessis’ TKO over Robert Whittaker

UFC 290's Dricus Du Plessis. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Dricus Du Plessis seized his moment at UFC 290

Dricus Du Plessis just took over UFC 290. The card had delivered plenty of action tonight, but DDP seized the moment and dismantled Robert Whittaker to earn a title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

He beat Whittaker on the feet and the ground before getting the former champ out of there with a second round TKO. He then got to jaw with Adesanya in the center of the cage.

Here’s what his fellow fighters thought about the fight.

Wow! That was a Proper whooping. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2023

Is this real life?#UFC290 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 9, 2023

Told ya — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 9, 2023

We have a new middleweight contender 😳😳😳 that was crazy #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

Oh no 😦 Here they come — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 9, 2023

Damn the ref was waiting for his heart to stop beating… July 9, 2023

Are you kidding me????!!! #ufc290 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) July 9, 2023

That man just earned his respect! Give him a title shot! #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

Israel vs DDP ! Lessgooo Australia 🇦🇺 #UFC290 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 9, 2023

Ha ha shit this was a terrible call. https://t.co/bmpI7iQ2NL — Funky (@Benaskren) July 9, 2023

Love it when a fighter who is always the underdog, disrespected, ugly fight style, tough fucking tank with good cardio pulls out a string of wins. Happy to watch DDP get his title shot 😎 July 9, 2023

i think @dricusduplessis has what it takes to move the middleweight title …. — Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) July 9, 2023

Put Izzy in the cage already 😂😂😂 — Funky (@Benaskren) July 9, 2023

And For the Africa title 😂 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 9, 2023

Damn I did not expect that dricus is one powerful human being — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

Heartbreaking to see Rob loose as an Aussie but damnn.. DDP looked the best we've ever seen him in his career to date.



Make it official for September vs Adesanya #UFC290 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) July 9, 2023

Well, that happened. 😳 Dricus doesn’t make it pretty but that’s a part of his strength. He’s also durable, powerful and unrelenting. That was good enough to defeat the great Robert Whitaker. I think it’s good enough to get the next title shot as well. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 9, 2023

Congrats @dricusduplessis you looked best you have tonight. Ill see you after the title fight — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) July 9, 2023

Props to Dricus…trying to fight this guy for so long but he keeps killing those guys…congrats man @dricusduplessis — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) July 9, 2023

Dricus stoking was highly underrated, not anymore #ufc290 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) July 9, 2023

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

