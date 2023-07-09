‘Campeão!’ – UFC 290: Pros react to Alexandre Pantoja’s bloody title win over Brandon Moreno

UFC 290's Alexandre Pantoja who defeated Brandon Moreno for the UFC flyweight title. IMAGO/USA TODAY

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno put on a show at UFC 290

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno blessed the UFC 290 card with a tremendous display of violence. The card didn’t exactly need it, either. UFC 290 was filled with thrilling fights and jaw-dropping stoppages.

In the co-main event Pantoja and Moreno went toe-to-toe for 25 minutes. The fight was a little tricky to score, but ultimately the judges went for the challenger (who out grappled Moreno throughout the contest) and crowned a new UFC flyweight champion.

Here’s what other pro fighters thought about the contest.

#UFC290 Moreno vs Pantoja one the best fights I’ve ever seen!!! Both fighters put everything on the line! — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) July 9, 2023

Bem merecida vitória do Pantoja @UFCBrasil parabéns Campeão!!! July 9, 2023

Cabeza arriba campeón — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 9, 2023

Congrats @Pantojamma for a good fight but you know i am next. Abu dhabi in october. Lets do it!! — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 9, 2023

I had it 4-1 pantoja. Worst case 3-2. Idk how these judges scored it 4-1 moreno🙃 #ufc290 — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) July 9, 2023

4 – 1 Pantoja #ufc290 and new! 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 9, 2023

Fight of the year without any doubt! True warriors! ⚔️#UFC290 July 9, 2023

Stand up Vegas what a fight 🙌🙌🙌 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

This fight and @ufc card one of the best of all-time AND we still got the championship main event!!! Respect to all these WARRIORS #ufc290 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) July 9, 2023

That was one of the best fights I’ve seen. I’m a fan of both guys 👏🏼#ufc290 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) July 9, 2023

Good fight 👏🏽

Moreno 👊🏽👊🏽 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 9, 2023

How did 1 judge score it 49-46 Moreno!!!! That’s so insane. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 9, 2023

That was one of the best title fights I've ever seen! Wow, what savages Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja are! That was non-stop action! Congratulations to Brazil on having a new champion! 🇧🇷 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 9, 2023

Which judge scored it 49-49 Moreno? I love Moreno. Incredible fighter but that judge give your head a wobble. — michael (@bisping) July 9, 2023

And Pantoja takes the title!!! That is what a world championship fight should look like! Absolute war! #ufc290 pic.twitter.com/h0y8QzBXwI — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) July 9, 2023

What a damn fight!!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 9, 2023

OH MY GOODNESS!!! Wowww what an absolutely insane fight.. A 5 round drawn out war between 2 warriors!



Pantoja now 3-0 against Moreno.. who's next for the new champ? #UFC290 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) July 9, 2023

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

