‘G.O.A.T’ – Fighters react to Alexander Volkanovski’s TKO over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Jump to
The UFC 290 card has completed its stellar run of 13 fights and not a single one was bad. More importantly, the main event was as advertised. Filled with action and tense moments, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez delivered an entertaining fight from start to finish, and what a finish it was. Volkanovski ate the best jabs, hooks, kicks and knees and returned it back three-fold. In the end, Rodriguez would take the L thanks to a gnarly, third-round TKO, but there’s no shame in losing to the GOAT.
UFC 290 main event reactions
Volkanovski’s peers would weigh in on Twitter with high praise, but there were a couple that wondered how much the headbutt affected Yair’s performance. Perhaps we’ll see these two run it back again in the future. Until that hypothetical event happens, check out the fighter reactions to Alex’s big win.
UFC 290 quick results
Main card
- Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez by TKO at 4:19 of round 3: Featherweight Title Unification
- Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
- Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
- Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
- Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight
Prelims
- Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
- Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
- Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
- Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight
Early prelims
- Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
- Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
- Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
- Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
About the author