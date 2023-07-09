‘G.O.A.T’ – Fighters react to Alexander Volkanovski’s TKO over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The UFC 290 card has completed its stellar run of 13 fights and not a single one was bad. More importantly, the main event was as advertised. Filled with action and tense moments, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez delivered an entertaining fight from start to finish, and what a finish it was. Volkanovski ate the best jabs, hooks, kicks and knees and returned it back three-fold. In the end, Rodriguez would take the L thanks to a gnarly, third-round TKO, but there’s no shame in losing to the GOAT.

UFC 290 main event reactions

Volkanovski’s peers would weigh in on Twitter with high praise, but there were a couple that wondered how much the headbutt affected Yair’s performance. Perhaps we’ll see these two run it back again in the future. Until that hypothetical event happens, check out the fighter reactions to Alex’s big win.

Pantera is amazing and Volka is unbelievable. 🤝 congrats both warriors — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 9, 2023

He’s just too damn good man ! #ufc290 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 9, 2023

Headbutt played a part July 9, 2023

Alex Volkanovski is undoubtedly a talented featherweight, but Conor McGregor is the best featherweight of all time. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 9, 2023

Amazing finish #ufc290 — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) July 9, 2023

No disrespect to any of the other champs, but @alexvolkanovski is the best champion. Just keeps getting better every fight!!! #1 P4P #UFC290 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) July 9, 2023

Wow can anyone stop this man?! Incredible #UFC290 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) July 9, 2023

Volk is a G.O.A.T. at 145. Calm, cool, calculated. Would love to see him against the talent at 155!! #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

Volks awareness of when to go and ability to drown you is world class! #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

VOLK IS THE GOAT 🐐🐐🐐 #UFC290 — Bryan Battle (@BryanBattle10) July 9, 2023

That was a big head butt. Rodriguez is taking it well. #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

A wrestler from Dagestan disguised as a kickboxer from Australia July 9, 2023

Damn, bruh. Volk is a savage. No cap!#UFC290 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 9, 2023

Volks is just to good man dude the true give up for the great 🙌 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez by TKO at 4:19 of round 3: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

