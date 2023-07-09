Subscribe
MMA News UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez UFC News
0

‘G.O.A.T’ – Fighters react to Alexander Volkanovski’s TKO over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Check out fighter reactions to UFC 290's Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight and see what they're saying.

By: Stephie Haynes | 14 hours ago
'G.O.A.T' – Fighters react to Alexander Volkanovski's TKO over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290
IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The UFC 290 card has completed its stellar run of 13 fights and not a single one was bad. More importantly, the main event was as advertised. Filled with action and tense moments, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez delivered an entertaining fight from start to finish, and what a finish it was. Volkanovski ate the best jabs, hooks, kicks and knees and returned it back three-fold. In the end, Rodriguez would take the L thanks to a gnarly, third-round TKO, but there’s no shame in losing to the GOAT.

UFC 290 main event reactions

Volkanovski’s peers would weigh in on Twitter with high praise, but there were a couple that wondered how much the headbutt affected Yair’s performance. Perhaps we’ll see these two run it back again in the future. Until that hypothetical event happens, check out the fighter reactions to Alex’s big win.

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez by TKO at 4:19 of round 3: Featherweight Title Unification
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
  • Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
  • Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

  • Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
  • Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
  • Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

Bloody Elbow Archives

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
