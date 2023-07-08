UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Substack live chat with Zane Simon

UFC 290's Alexander Volkanovski. IMAGO/Richard Wainwright

The UFC is back with a PPV event this weekend featuring Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez in the main event. As always Bloody Elbow will be here with a live thread to chat about all the action, or whatever food, movies, or TV is on your mind. Join in and chill.

Join Zane at 6pm Eastern on The Bloody Elbow Substack to talk fights, films, food, beer, TV, whatever’s on your mind.

Full UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight card

UFC 290 quick resultsUFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

Share this story

About the author