UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Substack live chat with Zane Simon

The UFC is back with a PPV event this weekend featuring Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez in the main event. As always Bloody Elbow will be here with a live thread to chat about all the action, or whatever food, movies, or TV is on your mind. Join in and chill.
Join Zane at 6pm Eastern on The Bloody Elbow Substack to talk fights, films, food, beer, TV, whatever’s on your mind.
Full UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight card
Main card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
- Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
- Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
- Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
- Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight
Prelims
- Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
- Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
- Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
- Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight
Early prelims
- Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
- Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
- Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
- Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight
