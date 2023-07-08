Subscribe
UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Substack live chat with Zane Simon

It's time for UFC 290! While you watch tonight's card hang out on Substack with Zane Simon.

By: Tim Bissell | 16 hours ago
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Substack live chat with Zane Simon
UFC 290's Alexander Volkanovski. IMAGO/Richard Wainwright

The UFC is back with a PPV event this weekend featuring Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez in the main event. As always Bloody Elbow will be here with a live thread to chat about all the action, or whatever food, movies, or TV is on your mind. Join in and chill.

Join Zane at 6pm Eastern on The Bloody Elbow Substack to talk fights, films, food, beer, TV, whatever’s on your mind.

Full UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight card

UFC 290 quick resultsUFC 290 quick results

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
  • Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
  • Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

  • Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
  • Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
  • Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 290 fight cancellation: Life saving MRI stops bout just in time (UPDATED)
UFC 290 fight cancellation: Life saving MRI stops bout
Zane Simon | July 8
UFC 290 staff picks and predictions: Volkanovski too strong for Rodriguez?
UFC 290 staff picks and predictions: Volk too strong for El Pantera?
Tim Bissell | July 8
Read more stories