UFC 290 Video: Knock out! Aguilar smashes Ross in 17 seconds

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV and we’ve already got a killer KO highlight. In the second fight on the early prelims card, Jesus Aguilar only needed 17 seconds to finish Shannon Ross with a brutal overhand right.

UFC 290 off to a banging start

UFC 290’s first knockout was almost one for the record books as it is the second-fastest KO in UFC flyweight division history. But Dustin Ortiz’ record remains safe. Aguilar caught Ross backing straight up and landed a smashing overhand right on the nose. Let’s look at the action:

Aguilar came in off a loss to Tatsuro Taira at UFC Vegas 68 and picked up his first UFC win tonight. He’s now 9-2 as a professional. Ross drops to 13-8 with his second straight loss and his third in the promotion.

Bloody Elbow staffers overwhelmingly picked Aguilar

Subscribers to the Bloody Elbow Substack shouldn’t have been surprised by the outcome since the staff overwhelmingly picked Aguilar with only two writers picking Ross. Although no one had him winning by KO, much less in 17 seconds.

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

