Subscribe
MMA News UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez UFC News
0

UFC 290: Pros react to Robbie Lawler’s KO, retirement

UFC 290 witnessed the final fight (hopefully) of Robbie Lawler's career. And he went out in style. Here's what his fellow fighters thought about it.

By: Tim Bissell | 17 hours ago
UFC 290: Pros react to Robbie Lawler’s KO, retirement
Robbie Lawler after his retirement win over Niko Price at UFC 290. IMAGO/USA TODAY

Robbie Lawlor scored an iconic win at UFC 290

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV. And ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler just called it a career in the most Robbie Lawler way possible, with an epic first round KO (his first in ten years), over Niko Price.

The arena and commentary team were in awe of Lawler’s accomplishment (and the career he left behind). Here are what some of his fellow fighters had to say about the former UFC welterweight champion and what he means to MMA.

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
  • Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight
  • Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

  • Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight
  • Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds
  • Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight
  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Bloody Elbow Archives

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 290 staff picks and predictions: Volkanovski too strong for Rodriguez?
UFC 290 staff picks and predictions: Volk too strong for El Pantera?
Tim Bissell | July 8
UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez alternative stats
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez alternative stats
Paul Gift | July 7
Read more stories