UFC 290: Pros react to Robbie Lawler’s KO, retirement

Robbie Lawlor scored an iconic win at UFC 290

The UFC 290 card is live right now from the T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, NV. And ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler just called it a career in the most Robbie Lawler way possible, with an epic first round KO (his first in ten years), over Niko Price.

The arena and commentary team were in awe of Lawler’s accomplishment (and the career he left behind). Here are what some of his fellow fighters had to say about the former UFC welterweight champion and what he means to MMA.

It was a honor to share the octagon with the legend @Ruthless_RL

Happy retirement 🙇🏻‍♂️ — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 9, 2023

Best way to leave the sport!

Congratulations @Ruthless_RL on a amazing career. Thanks for the entertainment https://t.co/IwpJJOsg4h July 9, 2023

give it a week jake paul gonna call out robbie lawler 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 9, 2023

Robbie Lawler! What a legend! Ageless! Happy retirement! 🙏#UFC290 — Roman Dolidze (@romandolidzeufc) July 9, 2023

Respect to Robbie Lawler for getting that knock out tonight 🙅🏿💯🙅🏿 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) July 9, 2023

Robbie. Lawler. Legend. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 9, 2023

@Ruthless_RL Congrats on such a amazing career! You are a true legend 🙏 July 9, 2023

What a proper send off for the legend Robbie Lawler. Congrats my man 🙏🏼 #UFC290 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) July 9, 2023

That Robbie Lawler highlight reel goodbye from the @UFC was nothing less than special. 👏👏👏 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 9, 2023

Robbie Lawler super valid career ! Outward #UFC290 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 9, 2023

Robbie Lawler is a legend! Thank you for all the great fight memories my man! Enjoy your next chapter! #UFC290 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) July 9, 2023

One of my favourites fighter ever! Robbie lawler #ufc290 July 9, 2023

I don’t care about statistics, Robbie Lawler is the GOAT 🐐😭🙌🏽🔥 #UFC290 — Bryan Battle (@BryanBattle10) July 9, 2023

It just got dusty inside of T-Mobile arena.

What an amazing ending to such a storied career. Congrats @Ruthless_RL and thank you for the amazing fights. #UFC290 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 9, 2023

A perfect send off. Incredible career @Ruthless_RL. Enjoy retirement 👊👊 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) July 9, 2023

Ruthless till the end!



Robbie Lawlor is an old samurai in a profession where samurai’s die young. #StrikeForceNeverDie@Ruthless_RL enjoy retirement — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) July 9, 2023

Ruthless Robbie Lawler!!!!!! — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) July 9, 2023

The man, the myth, the legend, Robert Glenn Lawler.

Hell of a way to go and there will never be another. All hail the Ruthless one.#UFC290 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 9, 2023

What a great career, What a legend!!

Robbie Lawer #ufc290 — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) July 9, 2023

And that’s how u retires pic.twitter.com/wZAK1cyCXP — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) July 9, 2023

Wow! absolute Legend! Congratulations Robbie 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #UFC290 — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) July 9, 2023

Good for Robbie to call it a career with a win. 👊 — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) July 9, 2023

Robby is known for brawling in the pocket in that exact fashion.



That’s a crazy way to go out on your career! 👏👏🙏🏽 — Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) July 9, 2023

That's dope as hell man. What a great way to end your career. Congrats @Ruthless_RL #UFC290 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 9, 2023

Wow, what an ending to an amazing career! That was beautiful. Happy retirement, Robbie Lawler! That fight really should have been on the main card. SMH! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 9, 2023

Wow! The Ruthless one!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 9, 2023

ROBBIE FUCKING LAWLER!!!!



BEAUTIFUL FINISH TO AN INCREDIBLE CAREER!#UFC290 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) July 9, 2023

Wowww!!! What a way to end a historic career..



Robbie Lawler… thank you 🙏🏻 #UFC290 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) July 9, 2023

Couldn’t of written it up better than that champ congrats 🎊🎈🍾 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

Man, what a phenomenal ending to a legendary career! @Ruthless_RL IS THE F’N MAN!



Enjoy retirement brother! #UFC290 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) July 9, 2023

What incredible way to go out. Congrats @ruthless_RL 🙏🏻 #UFC290 — Proper. Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) July 9, 2023

Vintage Robbie. What a career, what a legend. #UFC290 — Ramiz Brahimaj (@170Ramiz) July 9, 2023

Hell yes Robbie Lawler, hell of away to go out #UFC290 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) July 9, 2023

OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!!!! LETS GOOOO ROBBIE! Take it all in my friend! #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

That’s how you end your career — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 9, 2023

Wow only way for Robbie to go out …violent !!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 9, 2023

ICONIC RUTHLESS ROBBIE LAWLER #ufc290 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 9, 2023

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

