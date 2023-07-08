UFC 290: ‘I just happened to land some big bombs’ Robbie Lawler retires in style

IMAGO | USA TODAY by Stephen R. Sylvanie

UFC 290 saw a legend go out on top

No matter what else happens at UFC 290, it’s already one for the history books. UFC legend Robbie Lawler ended his 22 year professional MMA career with a first round KO win over Niko Price.

“It was a hard training camp, nothing was going right. Today was the first day I felt good. My feet were moving really good, so I was like ‘Okay I’m gonna do something pretty good today,’ and just happened to land some big bombs,” Lawler said at the end of the bout

“It was good. It was just the ending of a career. I was landing some big shots in good places, temples, chin. It was just too much. I was moving well. It was just nice to end my career like this. These fans have been great this week, the media’s been great. Thanks for the support.”

“It’s amazing, I’ve had a long career. I’ve had a lot of people help me get to where I am today. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m blessed. I’m grateful.”

Lawler’s storied career saw him win UFC gold

Lawler had an impressive career in the sport. He was born on March 20, 1982, in San Diego, California. Lawler was known for his aggressive fighting style, knockout power, and durability inside the cage.

Lawler began his professional MMA career in 2001. He fought for several organizations before making his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2002. At the age of 20, Lawler became the youngest fighter ever to compete in the UFC at the time.

During his early years in the UFC, Lawler showcased his knockout power and earned a reputation as a dangerous striker. He had notable victories over fighters like Aaron Riley, Chris Lytle, and Tiki Ghosn. However, Lawler struggled to find consistent success and was released from the UFC in 2004 after three consecutive losses.

After leaving the UFC, Lawler fought for various promotions, including PRIDE and Icon Sport, and had mixed results. He also took a brief hiatus from MMA to pursue a career in professional kickboxing. Lawler’s time away from the sport allowed him to refine his skills and make improvements to his game.

In 2013, Lawler returned to the UFC and had a remarkable career resurgence. He quickly made his mark in the welterweight division, earning impressive victories over notable fighters such as Josh Koscheck, Rory MacDonald, and Jake Ellenberger. Lawler’s aggressive fighting style and knockout power made him a fan favorite.

In 2014, Lawler competed for the vacant UFC Welterweight Championship against Johny Hendricks. After a back-and-forth battle, Lawler emerged victorious via a split decision, becoming the UFC Welterweight Champion. He defended the title twice, defeating Rory MacDonald in a memorable rematch and Carlos Condit in a Fight of the Year contender.

Lawler’s reign as champion came to an end in 2016 when he lost the title to Tyron Woodley via first-round knockout. He then faced Donald Cerrone and Rafael dos Anjos, suffering defeats in both fights.

Despite these setbacks, Lawler remained a top contender in the welterweight division. He continued to put on exciting fights against opponents such as Ben Askren, Colby Covington, and Neil Magny. While Lawler didn’t always come out on top in these matchups, he consistently displayed his trademark intensity and striking prowess.

Throughout his career, Lawler has received numerous accolades, including Fight of the Night and Knockout of the Night bonuses. He has also been recognized as one of the most entertaining fighters in the sport, known for his willingness to engage in toe-to-toe slugfests.

As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, Robbie Lawler’s MMA record stands at 28 wins, 15 losses, and one no contest. While Lawler’s career has had its ups and downs, he has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the sport with his exciting fights and warrior spirit.

UFC 290 quick results

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title Unification

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker by TKO at 2:23 of round 2: Middleweight

Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Lightweight

Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn by TKO at :38 of round 1: Middleweight

Prelims

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price by KO at :38 of round 1: Welterweight

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): 130-pounds

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui by KO at :20 of round 1: Strawweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute by submission (guillotine) at 1:55 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle) at 3:42 of round 3: Lightweight

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell by TKO at 3:10 of round 1: Bantamweight

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross by KO at :17 of round 1: Flyweight

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight

